Interview: Anna Uzele Breaks Down Her 'Powerful' DEAR EDWARD Role

Dear Edward is coming to Apple TV+ this Friday, February 3.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Ahead of returning to Broadway in New York, New York this spring, Anna Uzele is kicking off her busy year by starring in Dear Edward, coming to Apple TV+ this Friday, February 3.

The former SIX Queen will be joined in the series by Brian D'Arcy James, Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, Colin O'Brien, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Ivan Shaw and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

"Dear Edward" tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O'Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Uzele to discuss what audiences can expect from the new series, the significance of her character's success, and what she enjoys the most about taking the leap from the stage to the screen.

Watch the new interview here:



