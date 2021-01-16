Broadway Stars Honor Dr. King In Season 2 Premiere Of BROADWAY'S CALLING
The event takes place this Sunday, January 17th at 6pm EST.
Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts is back for Season 2! The episode honors Dr. Martin Luther King with a virtual Broadway Brotherhood Buffet. Broadway stars will gather on the show and share the dishes from their heritage or from where they grew up. Lance Roberts started this tradition almost two decades ago and has shared it with his Broadway casts of My Fair Lady and Sunset Boulevard.
The virtual Brotherhood Buffet will feature Shereen Ahmed ( My Fair Lady), Deedee Magno Hall (If/Then), Ann Harada ( Cinderella), Carly Hughes ( Pippin), Cleo King ( Jelly's Last Jam), Manu Narayan ( Bombay Dreams) and Jonny Orsini ( Fish in the Dark).
This Sunday, January 17th at 6pm EST streaming on Youtube and Facebook live!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
MATILDA Film Adds Emma Thompson As 'Miss Trunchbull' and Alisha Weir in the Title Role
The upcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed musical Matilda has found its title star! ...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'
Back in August, one Hamilton fan, YouTube user Ye Olde Bard, saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
This year, the BroadwayWorld Cabaret awards were thrilled to be able to celebrate streaming events from all across the globe thanks to the innovation ...
Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori, and Dick Van Dyke to be Honored at 43 Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Recipients to be honored at the 43rd annual national celebration of the arts are: multi-disciplinary artist, choreographer, and actress Debbie Allen; ...
The State of Broadway: January 2021
It's no secret that the state of the world has had a major impact on the theatre industry over the past year. Broadway, which usually brings in $14 bi...
DVR Alert: Hollywood Bowl Concert Series Kicks Off Tonight With MUSICALS AND MOVIES, With Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sutton Foster
As BroadwayWorld previously reported a new weekly concert series, IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, will air on PBS. The series kicks off today with t...