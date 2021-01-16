Broadway Stars Honor Dr. King In Season 2 Premiere Of BROADWAY'S CALLING

Broadway's Calling with Lance Roberts is back for Season 2! The episode honors Dr. Martin Luther King with a virtual Broadway Brotherhood Buffet. Broadway stars will gather on the show and share the dishes from their heritage or from where they grew up. Lance Roberts started this tradition almost two decades ago and has shared it with his Broadway casts of My Fair Lady and Sunset Boulevard.

The virtual Brotherhood Buffet will feature Shereen Ahmed ( My Fair Lady), Deedee Magno Hall (If/Then), Ann Harada ( Cinderella), Carly Hughes ( Pippin), Cleo King ( Jelly's Last Jam), Manu Narayan ( Bombay Dreams) and Jonny Orsini ( Fish in the Dark).

This Sunday, January 17th at 6pm EST streaming on Youtube and Facebook live!