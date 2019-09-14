Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Broadway stage manager, Arthur "Artie" Gaffin, has passed away.
Most recently, Gaffin was the production stage manager for the Broadway play 1984. Other recent credits include Oh, Hello, American Psycho, An Act of God, and Cabaret.
Gaffin started his career on Broadway as an assistant stage manager for the play Wild Honey in December 1986, before quickly transitioning to becoming a stage manager for 3 Penny Opera, starring Sting, in 1989.
His long list of Broadway stage management credits includes Solitary Confinement starring Stacy Keach and Wild Honey starring Sir Ian McKellen, as well as Pacific Overtures, Nine, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Betrayal, Twilight of the Golds, Indiscretions, George Gershwin Alone, and many more.
Read Gaffin's full list of Broadway credits here.
Gaffin's tour credits include M. Butterfly and Sleuth. He has also worked on shows at The Pasadena Playhouse, Long Wharf Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Ahmanson/Doolittle theatres, Center Theatre Group, and City Center Encores!
Gaffin served as a stage managing teacher at Yale and an acting teacher at the Broadway Theatre Project.
The Broadway community is reacting to the news of his death on social media. Read some of the tweets below:
Last night, one of the sweetest guys on the face of the planet passed away. Artie Gaffin was an amazing PSM, always bringing positive energy, and snacks, to every production he led. @NorthCountryBwy will miss you deeply. RIP? #foreveryoung pic.twitter.com/hnniCvm29u- Marc Kudisch (@MarcKuds) September 14, 2019
#Broadway lost one of the good ones today. Production Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin was one of the kindest people in the Broadway community, and one of the best PSMs I've ever met. I hope @BroadwayLeague considers dimming the lights for Artie. Life is short. RIP Artie.- Telly Leung (@tellyleung) September 14, 2019
#Dim4Artie- Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) September 14, 2019
I just heard of the passing of beloved stagemanager and friend Artie Gaffin. He was a legend in the Broadway community and so loved by all! I'm asking the @BroadwayLeague to #Dim4Artie. He deserves it! @broadwaycom @BroadwayWorld
Artie Gaffin was absolutely the best in the biz...the backbone of SO many Broadway shows over the years. And the dearest man ever. So grateful I got to work with him. @BroadwayLeague, please #dim4artie https://t.co/xy686fradl- Lindsay Mendez (@LindsayMendez) September 14, 2019
