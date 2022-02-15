Broadway Stage Manager Alan Hall Dies at 85

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway stage manager Alan Hall has died at age 85.

Hall served as Production Stage Manager for several Broadway shows, beginning with Beyond the Fringe in 1962. Other notable productions include Promises, Promises; Private Lives; The Misanthrope; Sweeney Todd; Camelot; Much Ado About Nothing; Cyrano de Bergerac; Chess; Damn Yankees; and many more.

Additionally, he was a member of the Actors' Equity Association and served as its vice president in the 1980s. He was the Production Manager for the Tony Awards for 20 years.