Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

Of all the films on IMDB's list of the 1000 highest-grossing movies of all time, 31 have been adapted into Broadway musicals.

Check out a guide to each those musicals below, along with musicals that are in development or ones that have not yet made their way to Broadway.

Broadway Adaptations of Top-Grossing Films

The Full Monty

Based on the screenplay by Simon Beaufoy, a Broadway adaptation of The Full Monty opened on Broadway in 2000.

Seeing how much their wives enjoy watching male strippers during their “Girls’ Night Out,” unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. In the process they find renewed self-esteem, the importance of friendship and the ability to have fun.

Saturday Night Fever

A musical adaptation of the hit Paramount feature film opened on Broaday in 1999. In Brooklyn, Tony Manero is a humble paint store clerk by day, but after dark he becomes the polyester-clad stallion king of the local nightclub. Every Saturday night Tony slips into his flares, pulls on his huge-collared shirt and hits the streets to prove he can walk the walk, talk the talk and most definitely dance the moves.

Each week he parts the dance floor like the red sea as the club falls under the spell of the thumping disco beat and Tony’s phenomenal routines. But as the club lights snap on at the end of the night and the real world returns, Tony and his disco obsessed friends must face the sometimes harsh truth of growing up in the tough urban jungle of New York.

Tarzan

Adapted from the hit 1999 animated film of the same name (with songs by pop star Phil Collins), Disney Theatrical Productions brought the classic story of a boy raised in the wild by animals to the Broadway stage when Tarzan landed on Broadway in March 2006.

More than 90 years ago, Edgar Rice Burroughs introduced Tarzan to the world in the October 1912 issue of All Story Magazine. The character was an instant sensation. Since then, he has been featured in 26 authorized novels and more than 44 motion pictures. Now Disney brings Tarzan to the Broadway stage.

Sister Act

Based on the mega-hit feature film, SISTER ACT features an original Alan Menken/Glenn Slater score with a vast inspiration of musical styles from Motown, soul and funk to great big disco anthems and Barry White inspired musical comedy. It first opened on Broadway in 2011.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place cops are sure she won't be found - a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and an uptight Mother Superior. Using her fabulous disco-ness and killer voice to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community, but in doing so blows her cover. Soon it's nun-on-the-run time but she finds salvation in the heavenly power of her newly found sisterhood.

Moulin Rouge

Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film came to life onstage, remixed by director Alex Timbers and choreographer Sonya Tayeh in the 2019 musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular.

Beauty & the Beast

Based on the Academy Award- winning animated feature film, this eye-popping spectacle has won the hearts of over 35 million people worldwide. The original 1991 film inspired the Broadway production, before it was brought back to the big screen in 2014.

The classic musical love story is filled with unforgettable characters, lavish sets and costumes, and dazzling production numbers including “Be Our Guest” and the beloved title song. Experience the romance and enchantment of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

Elf

Based on the beloved 2003 hit movie, Elf features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin. Elf is directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Casey Nicholaw.

Elf is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth and Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Catch Me If You Can

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is based on the book and hit 2002 DreamWorks film of the same name directed by Stephen Spielberg with screenplay by Jeff Nathanson and book by Frank Abagnale, Jr. The musical opened on Broadway in 2011.

Mary Poppins

Based on P.I. Travers' cherished stories and the classic 1964 Walt Disney film, MARY POPPINS opened on Broadway in 2006, following a successful London production. It featured the Sherman brothers' original Academy Award-winning songs. In collaboration with Cameron Mackintosh, the show was created by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Julian Fellowes, who wrote the book, and the Olivier Award-winning team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, who composed new songs and additional music and lyrics.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

First opening on Broadway in 2006, the classic Christmas story by Dr. Seuss sprung to life on stage bringing the spirit of the holiday season to children and adults alike. The musical features the hit songs, "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," both from the original animated television special, along with the 2000 film starring Jim Carey.

Rocky

Opening on Broadway in 2012, Rocky tells "the rags-to-riches American Dream story of Rocky Balboa, an uneducated but good-hearted debt collector for a loan shark in Philadelphia. Balboa is also a club fighter who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship when the scheduled contender breaks his hand." The original Rocky film sparked five sequels. Sylvester Stallone collaborated on the book with Thomas Meehan, along with a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

Shrek

Shrek The Musical is based on the story and characters from William Steig's book Shrek!, as well as the DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, the first chapter of the popular movie series. It features book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire, and music by Jeanine Tesori. Jason Moore directs, with choreography by Josh Prince.

In order to regain his peaceful neighborhood, a fearsome ogre makes a deal with the wanna-be king to rescue his intended, a damsel in distress. But surprises are in store in this funny, fractured fairy tale.

The original cast included stars Tony Award nominee Brian d'Arcy James as Shrek, Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Princess Fiona, Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Lord Farquaad, Tony Award nominee Daniel Breaker as Donkey and Tony Award nominee John Tartaglia as Pinocchio.

A Christmas Carol

Based on the Charles Dickens holiday tale, A Christmas Story has been seen on Broadway several times. Most recently, it was seen in 2022 when Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, Gentleman’s Guide…) played over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance. This theatrical achievement came from the haunting and hope-filled vision of one of Broadway’s most imaginative directors, Michael Arden (Tony-winning Best Revival – Once on this Island). The 2009 animated version is featured on the list of highest-grossing films.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Based on the hit Robin Williams film, the 2022 musical followed Daniel Hillard, a struggling, out-of-work actor, will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now — one that proves we’re better together.

Back To The Future

Back to the Future: The Musical opened at the Winter Garden Theatre in August 2023 and is now running. Based on the beloved film of the same name, Back to the Future is directed by John Rando. Set your destination time, New York and get ready to make musical theater history.

Welcome to Hill Valley! Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

In 2017, Roald Dahl's most treasured tale came to the land where sweet dreams come true – Broadway – in a delicious musical. The story has been on screen twice, but the 2005 film starring Johnny Depp is inside the high-grossing films list.

And who better to conjure up this confectionary wonder than three-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien, the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and internationally acclaimed playwright David Greg. Audiences around the world have long adored the best-selling book and films, but none have experienced the magic of Wonka quite like this until it came to the stage.

Spongebob SquarePants

While SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, was not directly based on 2015's The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, the 2017 musical brought the beloved character to the stage. With a legendary roster of Grammy Award winners, a visionary director and a Tony Award-winning design team, and one of the world's most beloved characters, The New York Times declared that the production was "BRILLIANT!"

Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. The New York Times hails Ethan Slater's performance as our uber-absorbent champion, "a once-in- a-lifetime match of actor and character."

The Little Mermaid

Based on the beloved animated film, 2007's THE LITTLE MERMAID featured some of Disney's most popular songs including "Part of Your World," "Kiss the Girl" and the Academy Award®-winning "Under the Sea." The 2023 live action reimagining of the original is also one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she'll have to defy her father - the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she's the girl with the perfect voice.

Spider-Man

In 2010, SPIDER-MAN Turn Off The Dark featured music and lyrics by 22-time Grammy Award-winners Bono and The Edge and a book co-written by Julie Taymor, Glen Berger and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, with direction by Ms. Taymor and additional direction by Philip William McKinley. Scenic Designer George Tsypin and Costume Designer Eiko Ishioka are winners of Outer Critics Circle Awards and were nominated for Tony Awards for their work on SPIDER-MAN Turn Off The Dark.

The classic superhero is featured on the list several times, most notably with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ghost

The classic 1990 film starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg came to the stage in 2011.

Ghost The Musical is a timeless fantasy about the power of love. Walking back to their apartment one night, Sam and Molly are mugged, leaving Sam murdered on a dark street. Sam is trapped as a ghost between this world and the next and unable to leave Molly, who he learns is in grave danger. With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, Sam tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving and protecting her.

Life Of Pi

Opening on Broadway in 2023, the play adaptation of Life of Pi was written by Lolita Chakrabarti based on the best-selling novel by Yann Martell and the 2012 film, Life of Pi was directed by Max Webster. This highly imaginative theatrical adaptation brought one of the most beloved works of fiction to the stage to tell its epic story of endurance and hope.

In Life of Pi, sixteen-year-old Pi and his family set off to emigrate from India, but after their ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Pi is left stranded on a lifeboat with just four other survivors: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, and nature is harsh-who will survive?

Bridges Of Madison County

Based on the best-selling novel and the 1995 film, and developed by a Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning creative team, this new musical captures the lyrical expanse of America's heartland along with the yearning entangled in the eternal question, 'What if...?'"

With her family away at the 1965 state fair, Francesca Johnson looks forward to a rare four days alone on her Iowa farm. But when ruggedly handsome National Geographic photographer Robert Kincaid pulls into her driveway seeking directions, what happens in those four days may very well alter the course of Francesca's life.

Pretty Woman

One of the most beloved romances of all time came to Broadway in 2018. Pretty Woman: The Musical, features direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Hairspray), an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams ("Summer of '69," "Everything I Do") and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl.

Once upon a time in the late '80s, unlikely soulmates Vivian and Edward overcame all odds to find each other... and themselves. Experience the moments you love from the movie - and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way - in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages. Brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood and Broadway, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

La Cage Aux Folles

Based on The Birdcage, this glorious musical has music from Jerry Herman and a book by Harvey Fierstein. In the film and musical, Georges, Albin and their son Jean-Michel re-discover the true meaning of family, and of putting yourself last so that the ones you love can come first.

Cinderella

With multiple films on the list, Cinderella has been seen on Broadway several times, notably through Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. However, the musical always features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love - the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more-plus some surprising new twists!

The Addams Family

Based on the iconic characters created by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams, The Addams Family has been seen on film multiple times, but it came to Broadway in 2010, starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth.

The Addams Family musical features an original story. It's every parent's nightmare. Your little girl has suddenly become a young woman, and what's worse, has fallen deliriously in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Yes, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has a "normal" boyfriend, and for parents Gomez and Morticia, it's a shocking development that turns the Addams house upside down when they are forced to host a dinner for the young man and his parents.

The Lion King

Celebrating over 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. It is based on the 1994 film, the musical was brought back to the big screen in 2019.

The circle of life continues on in this Tony-winning musical. In one of the most thrilling visual experiences to ever hit Broadway, giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life. This adaptation of Disney's iconic film transports you to a dazzling world that explodes with colors, stunning effects and enchanting music. Relive the story of Simba and his journey from wide-eyed cub to finally reclaiming his crown as the king of the Pridelands.

Frozen

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, expands upon and deepens the tale's indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Harry Potter

While several of the Harry Potter stories have been high-grossing films, the story continues in a new play on Broadway, Harry Potter & the Cursed Child.

From page to stage to screen, the magic is real at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Prepare to see the characters that you've known and loved in a thrilling new adventure that begins 19 years after the events of The Deathly Hollows. The entirety of the Lyric Theatre has been transfigured to immerse you in this magical world where epic duels, extraordinary spells and beloved characters come to life.

Filled with unprecedented stage magic and thrilling storytelling, this Tony Award-winning show, Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, is a unforgettable experience unlike anything else you will ever see.

Little Women

Little Women's March sisters have continued to enthrall generations of young readers, sparking many popular adaptations for the screen and stage. The 2005 Broadway adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's timeless story, brought the March sisters to a new generation of theatergoers, offering a slice of Victorian family life set to a soaring musical score.

With their father away fighting in the war, Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth must keep their household running with the help and guidance of their mother, called Marmee. The March sisters find joy in life's small details and endure twists of fortune - Jo sells her hair to facilitate Marmee's trip to be with her ill husband, Meg becomes engaged, Jo chooses her sisters over a potential suitor, Beth falls ill, and Jo moves away to begin life as a writer. Even through squabbles, challenges, and heartache, the sisters' unwavering friendship and loyalty help them to fulfill their dreams.

Aladdin

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this stage adaptation of the beloved animated classic features the iconic film score by the legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, along with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin. It was brought back to the big screen in 2019.

You won't need a magic lamp to experience this crown-pleasing musical. Disney's beloved story about the Diamond in the Rough is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this exciting new Broadway musical. Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.

Top-Grossing Films Based on Broadway Shows

Grease

Following the original Broadway production in 1972, the film adaptation premiered in 1978 with John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more?

Chicago

A thrilling adaptation of the Broadway musical, the film boasts sensational performances from Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C. Reilly, Christine Baranski, and more. Filled with electrifying musical numbers, wildly entertaining satire, and plenty of razzle dazzle, CHICAGO remains a must-see cinematic spectacle.

Originally released wide on January 24, 2003, CHICAGO was nominated for 13 Academy Awards and won not only Best Picture, but also Best Supporting Actress for Catherine Zeta-Jones, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound.

Hairspray

The 2007 film adaptation of Hairspray had a screenplay by Leslie Dixon, who adapted it from Thomas Meehan and Mark O'Donnell's original book, as well as a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who contributed new songs to their existing Tony Award-winning score.

Hairspray debuted in theaters on July 20, 2007 with the largest opening weekend gross ever for a musical film. It featured the all-star ensemble of John Travolta as Edna Turnblad, Michelle Pfeiffer as Velma Von Tussle, Christopher Walken as Wilbur Turnblad, Amanda Bynes as Penny Pingleton, James Marsden as Corny Collins, Queen Latifah as Motormouth Maybelle, Brittany Snow as Amber Von Tussle, Zac Efron as Link Larkin, Elijah Kelley as Seaweed, Allison Janney as Prudy Pingleton and introduces eighteen-year-old newcomer Nikki Blonsky in her professional debut.

Les Misérables

Tom Hooper's 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables starred an ensemble cast led by Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen.

The film grossed over $442 million worldwide and was nominated for eight categories at the 85th Academy Awards, winning three, including Best Supporting Actress for Anne Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine.

Mamma Mia!

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world.

Both the original film and the 2018 film adaptation are some of the highest-grossing films in the U.S., starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Cher.

Into The Woods

A film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical premiered in 2014, starring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Emily Blunt, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Christine Baranski, Lilla Crawford, and more.

Film Adaptations That Haven't Made It to Broadway Yet

The Notebook

With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that's one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's The Notebook comes to Broadway this spring following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart.

The Great Gatsby

Based on the iconic novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald which also inspired Baz Luhrmann's top-grossing film, The Great Gatsby is coming to Broadway this spring.

Set in the Roaring Twenties, eccentric millionaire Jay Gatsby (Jordan) will stop at nothing in his tragic pursuit of Daisy Buchanan (Noblezada), a wealthy young woman who he loved in his youth. Surrounded by characters with incredibly complex and nuanced inner lives, passions, and longings boil, and then erupt – spurring the unimaginable fates that befall them.

The Devil Wears Prada

Sir Elton John and Paul Rudnick wrote the new Broadway musical based on The Devil Wears Prada. It is based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures.

Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It's a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway's legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

Karate Kid

Based on the smash hit Columbia Pictures motion picture, and featuring a book by the film's screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, The Karate Kid musical was seen in 2022 in Chicago.

The Karate Kid hit cineplexes in 1984, it became an instant cultural phenomenon earning rave reviews and racking up nearly $100 million at the box office. Featuring now-iconic performances by Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki "Pat" Morita, and Elisabeth Shue, that original film spawned a media franchise that includes a total of five films, an animated television series; and YouTube Premium's "Cobra Kai," which is currently in production on its third season. It's also widely credited with popularizing karate in the United States.

Hercules

Most recently seen at the Papermill Playhouse and coming soon to Germany, the score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the film, including the Oscar-nominated song Go the Distance. The duo also wrote some new songs for the stage version.

Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. An immortal hero, incomparably staged: Disney's HERCULES is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes - divine musical fun for young and old.

Jungle Book

The Jungle Book Reimagined uses music, movement and animation to reinvent the Rudyard Kipling classic. Khan, Creative Associate Mavin Khoo, and Writer Tariq Jordan tell the story of a futuristic Mowgli, a climate refugee, as he seeks solace among a group of animals besieged by mankind’s predatory destruction.

The work features an excellent score by the BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning composer Jocelyn Pook, a small cast of just 10 dancers, and a stage cleverly designed to merge animation, visual projections and live-action.

First Wives Club

In First Wives Club, based on the smash hit 1996 film and Olivia Goldsmith's bestselling novel, three former college friends reunite to find that they have more in common than their alma mater!

Ditched by their respective husbands for younger women, they band together to settle scores with the men who did them wrong. Featuring a new book by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason (Designing Women), known for having created some of popular culture's most empowered female characters, songs, both original and classic, by Motown legends Holland-Dozier-Holland, and direction by Simon Phillips (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert: The Musical), First Wives Club is a hilarious and inspiring story about friendship at its strongest and revenge at its sweetest.

The Bodyguard

Based on the Warner Bros. film written by the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan (Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Big Chill, The Empire Strikes Back), with a book by the Oscar-winning and Drama Desk Award-nominated Alexander Dinelaris, the musical adaptation of the film has been seen on the West End and in a U.S. national tour.

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, is based upon the 1987 film. It is a coming of age love story about Johnny Castle and Frances 'Baby' Houseman, two talented dancers who unexpectedly meet during Baby's family vacation in New York's Catskill Mountains. Johnny, the resort's dance instructor, takes Baby under his wind, making her his leading lady and against all odds, they fall in love, learning life-changing lessons along the way.

The Prince Of Egypt

With a huge cast and orchestra of 60 artists, a spectacular musical adaptation of Prince of Egypt was recently seen in London, based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film and features the Academy Award®-winning song When You Believe.

From GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Stage Adaptations in Development

Thelma And Louise

A "Thelma & Louise" musical has been in the works since 2021 with director Trip Cullman at the helm, and featuring a book by Halley Feiffer and music by Neko Case. Last year, Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood participated in a workshop.

The Greatest Showman

Earlier in 2023, The New York Times reports that Disney workshopped a musical adaptation of The Greatest Showman. An official production timeline or more information on the creative team is being kept under wraps.

La La Land

A La La Land musical adaptation is currently in the works, directed by Bartlett Sher. The musical will feature music from the film's composer, Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The book will be written by Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker.

Hidden Figures

In 2021, Schele Williams revealed that she was directed a film adaptation of the hit film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae. Earlier, it was reported that Disney was creating a musical version of the 2016 film.

Williams stated, "As a black woman, to tell this story of these dynamic black women on the American stage is indeed a dream come true, and I am so thrilled and so honored."

Working Girl

Working Girl is based on the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture written by Kevin Wade and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. A 2022 reading was presented Friday at Pearl Studios, and was presented by Cyndi Lauper, Theresa Rebeck and Christopher Ashley for producers Robyn Goodman, Josh Fiedler and Kumiko Yoshii.