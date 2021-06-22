A THELMA & LOUISE Musical Is in the Works
Trip Cullman is attached to direct the project.
Thelma & Louise's next road trip might take them to Broadway! In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, original film screenwriter CALLIE KHOURI revealed that a musical version is in "very early stages". The project has director Trip Cullman at the helm, with a book by Hallie Pfeiffer and music by Neko Case.
"It's a completely different animal," said Khouri. "We've got a book and we've got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven't been together in a very, very long time. So, it's still in its nascent stages but it's very promising. I don't want to say too much about it."
Thelma & Louise is a 1991 American female buddy road crime film directed by Ridley Scott and written by CALLIE KHOURI. It stars Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, two friends who embark on a road trip which ends up in unforeseen circumstances. Filming took place from June to August of 1990. The supporting cast include Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, and Brad Pitt in one of his first major film roles.
Despite some controversy at the time of its release, accusing the movie of portraying a negative view of men, the film became a critical and commercial success, receiving six Academy Award nominations and winning for Best Original Screenplay. Scott was nominated for Best Director, and both Sarandon and Davis were nominated for Best Actress.