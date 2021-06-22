A THELMA & LOUISE Musical Is in the Works

Thelma & Louise's next road trip might take them to Broadway! In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, original film screenwriter CALLIE KHOURI revealed that a musical version is in "very early stages". The project has director Trip Cullman at the helm, with a book by Hallie Pfeiffer and music by Neko Case.

"It's a completely different animal," said Khouri. "We've got a book and we've got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven't been together in a very, very long time. So, it's still in its nascent stages but it's very promising. I don't want to say too much about it."