Broadway Rewind: Vanessa Hudgens Makes Her Broadway Debut in GIGI

Today we rewind to 2015!

Today we rewind to 2015, when the first revival of Gigi arrived on Broadway. The musical opened on April 8 at the Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran for 86 performances. Gigi, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, was directed by Eric Schaeffer and choreographed by Joshua Bergasse. It starred Corey Cott, Victoria Clark, Howard McGillan, Dee Hoty, Steffanie Leigh, and Vanessa Hudgens in her Broadway debut.

Gigi includes such numbers as "Thank Heaven for Little Girls," "I Remember It Well", "The Night They Invented Champagne" and the Oscar-winning title song, "Gigi". Gigi also won the Tony Award for Best Score in 1974, and the new production included four of the songs that the team of Lerner & Loewe wrote for the stage version, including "Paris is Paris Again," "I Never Want to Go Home Again," "The Contract," and "In this Wide, Wide World".

Below, go inside opening night!

