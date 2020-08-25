Broadway Rewind: It's All Happening on Opening Night of BRING IT ON

Today we rewind to 2012!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, for opening night of Bring It On. The show opened on August 1 at the St. James Theatre, where it played for 171 performances. Directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, it featured a book by Jeff Whitty, and music/lyrics by Tom Kitt, Ananda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda. It starred Taylor Louderman, Adrienne Warren, Ariana DeBose and Jason Gotay.

Bring It On tells the story of Campbell, the heir apparent to the head cheerleader at Truman High School. Campbell is at the top of the cheerleader pyramid and she has it all -- a strong squad, a doting boyfriend and a straight path to the national championships. Her entire life has been dedicated to honing routines and staying within the strict rules and guidelines, but when a surprise letter arrives, Campbell's world is thrown upside down.

Below, watch as we take you inside opening night!

