Broadway Rewind: Get ALL SHOOK UP in Rehearsals with Cheyenne Jackson & More in 2005!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge and Broadway Rewind continues with a look at two offerings of the 2004- 2005 theatre season. A sneak peek at the new musical All Shook Up, which featured a breakout performance by Cheyenne Jackson, and we start things off at the opening night of Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical Pacific Overtures. This bold and underrated 1976 musical spans over 150 years. It starred two original members from the 1976 Broadway production, Sab Shimono and Alvin Ing. Tony award winner BD Wong who joined them, told me how exciting it was to be a part of this glorious musical. 'We have gone on this journey as a company. Just an incredible amount of very stimulating and creative work with an incredible director. I mean world class, no pun intended. Fantastic, loving, caring, passionate, creative person. And to have that experience is so rare, and to be in a Sondheim, Weidman musical, when Sondheim and Weidman are there in the room, taking notes and telling you what they think and why they wrote something, is unbelievable.'

Next it was back to the 1950's and a look at the musical All Shook Up that was inspired by and featuring the songs of the king himself, Elvis Presley. It was such a fun show, and of course it starred Cheyenne Jackson. He told me, 'I know almost every Elvis song because I grew up with them. What's been awesome, is Stephen Oremus is a genius musical arranger. My favorite thing is all of these songs are being sung by different people black, white, young, old.'





