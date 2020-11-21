Broadway Rewind: GRAND HOTEL Returns with James Snyder, Brandon Uranowitz and More!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2018, when Encores brought Grand Hotel back to the stage. Originally produced under the title At the Grand (1958), with a score by Robert Wright and George Forrest and book by Luther Davis, the production was revitalized in 1989 by director-choreographer Tommy Tune, with additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, for a Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. The Encores! production was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, and starred Natascia Diaz, John Dossett, Irina Dvorovenko, James Snyder, Brandon Uranowitz, and more.

Inspired by Vicki Baum's 1929 novel, Grand Hotel, The Musical intertwines the lives of a cast of eccentric characters through a series of fateful encounters. Whirling through the doors of the opulent Grand Hotel are faded ballerina Elizaveta Grushinskaya; the impoverished romantic Baron Felix von Gaigern; fatally ill bookkeeper Otto Kringelein; and Flaemmchen, a young secretary who is all too eager to become an American film star.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

Related Articles