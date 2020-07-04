Broadway Rewind: Celebrate Independence Day with Scenes from Encores! 1776
As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!
Today we rewind to 2016, when Encores! Off Center presented Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1776, starring Santino Fontana, John Larroquette, John Behlmann, Christianne Noll, Nikki Renée Daniels, and Bryce Pinkham. The show is based on the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence, telling a story of the efforts of John Adams to persuade his colleagues to vote for American independence and to sign the document. The show premiered on Broadway in 1969, earning warm reviews, and ran for 1,217 performances. The second Broadway revival is scheduled for 2021.
Below, watch scenes from the 2016 production!
