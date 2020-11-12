Broadway Rewind: Bernadette Peters Sings 'Losing My Mind' and More from FOLLIES

Today we rewind to 2011...

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to the 2011 revival of Follies, which opened at the Marquis Theatre and played for 152 performances. The show, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Goldman, was revived in 2011 featuring Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, Danny Burstein, Ron Raines, Jan Maxwell, Jayne Houdyshell, and many more.

When former members of the Weismann Follies reunite on the eve of their theater's demolition, two couples remember their past and face the harsher realities of the present. In the crumbling glamour of the theater, the shadows of their younger selves remind them of the complicated steps they've danced - both on the stage and throughout their lives. Containing such well-known songs as Broadway Baby, I'm Still Here, Too Many Mornings, Could I Leave You? and Losing My Mind, Follies echoes the songs, exuberance and romance of the vaudeville days between the two World Wars.

Below, watch highlights from the show!

