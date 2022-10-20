Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Broadway Press Agent Susan L. Schulman Passes Away

Schulman worked on such shows as City of Angels, State Fair, and Death and the Maiden.

Oct. 20, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway press agent Susan L. Schulman, who passed away yesterday, October 19, following complications from Legionnaires' disease.

Schulman was a theatrical press agent for over 40 years, handling Broadway, off-Broadway, dance, film, special events, TV, books, dance and individual personalities. Susan was born and bred in New York City, attending Hunter Elementary and Hunter High School, NYU and held a Master's degree in Theatre Arts from Columbia University.

Susan heralded such projects as Lauren Bacall in APPLAUSE, Jim Dale in SCAPINO, George C. Scott in DEATH OF A SALESMAN and SLY FOX, Bob Fosse' DANCIN', DEATH AND THE MAIDEN with Glenn Close, Richard Dryefuss and Gene Hackman, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE with Alec Baldwin and Jessica Lange, a cross-country publicity tour with Susan Hampshire for THE FORSYTE SAGA, THE DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM, FELD BALLET, JOFFREY BALLET, CIRCLE IN THE SQUARE, Phoenix Theatre, MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, etc.

In 1978 Susan opened her own press office in the legendary Paramount Building handling theatre, dance, books, special events and individual personalities. Clients included Karen Akers, Carlin Glynn and Peter Masterson, Jack Gilford, Gene Klavan, The Feld Ballet, MTC, Phoenix Theatre, Joffrey Ballet, The Cleveland Play House, Garrison Keillor and "A Prairie Home Companion," plus the Broadway production of REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT with John Lithgow and George Segal.

She worked on the Broadway productions of CITY OF ANGELS, DEATH AND THE MAIDEN and A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, STATE FAIR and DREAM. Susan represented many Broadway, TV and film actors including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Karen Ziemba, Kathleen Chalfant, Karen Mason, Penny Fuller, Harry Groener and Jason Graae. She handled the national tours of STATE FAIR, PORGY AND BESS and MAN OF LA MANCHA as well as such not-for-profit arts institutions as Repertorio Espanol, The York Theatre, The Colleagues Theatre Company, CAP21, The All for One Festival, the Theatre World Awards, and Pulse Ensemble Theatre.



