Broadway League Working Closely with Cuomo-Led New York Re-Opening Advisory Board
Despite the notable lack of theatre industry representatives included among the names recently unveiled for the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, Deadlline is reporting that the Broadway League is working closely with Governor Andrew Cuomo and the board regarding a re-opening strategy for the theatre industry.
League President, Charlotte St. Martin, tells Deadline, "We are completely aligned with his thinking," adding that the League is "deeply grateful" for the governor's leadership "on this critical matter."
In addition to the League's involvement, Cuomo has also been in contact with theater producer Scott Rudin and theater owner James L. Nederlander for their input regarding Broadway's eventual re-opening.
Cuomo has been encouraging of the theater industry to develop its own set of re-opening protocols. Equity recently employed federal safety consultant, David Michaels, to help develop safety measures for re-opening.
The League is working alongside two advisers and former gubernatorial aides, Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow, who are heading the effort.
St. Martin tells Deadline, "We are in touch with Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow who have made it clear that NY Forward will be working closely with the Broadway community."
Read the full story at Deadline.
