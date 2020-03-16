Broadway League Suspends Grosses Reports Until Broadway Returns

The Broadway League has just released the following statement regarding grosses reports during the Broadway shutdown:

Please note that under the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo, Broadway shows in New York City suspended all performances beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, in support of the health and well-being of the theatregoing public, as well as those who work in the theatre industry. As a result, grosses for the week ending 3/15/20 will not be distributed as they are incomplete. Grosses reporting will be discontinued until shows resume a regular schedule.

