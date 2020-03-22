Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Jam to the New Musicals of 2020!
Broadway might be silent, but you can still turn up the volume at home!
Bad news: Broadway is closed for a while. Also bad news: Many theatre fans will have to wait a little longer to see some of the most anticipated musicals of the season. Good news: many of them have already released cast recordings!
While a handful of the new musicals of 2020 have yet to hit the recording studio (West Side Story, Flying Over Sunset, Caroline, Or Change, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Diana) many of them have already released music (or the London productions that proceeded them have). Kick off your weekend with a playlist of all of the new Broadway musicals to hold you over for the real thing!
