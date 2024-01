Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/24

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/14/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC opened at the Friedman on 1/9. SHUCKED closed on 1/14. DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES is in previews at Studio 54 and opens on 1/28. ALADDIN cancelled 2 performances (Sat. 1/13 matinee and evening). APPROPRIATE cancelled 1 performance (Fri. 1/12). Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend fell within this week.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARMONY (14.2%), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC (6%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (2.3%), GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! (1%), SHUCKED (0.7%), SIX (0.7%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES (-18.4%), APPROPRIATE (-10.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-9.3%), CHICAGO (-9%), WICKED (-5.7%), ALADDIN (-5.5%), HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO (-4.7%), & JULIET (-4.6%), SPAMALOT (-4.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-4.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.6%), PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH (-2.4%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-2.4%), HADESTOWN (-0.8%), HAMILTON (-0.7%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-0.7%), THE LION KING (-0.6%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.4%),

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 218,287 tickets sold and a total gross of $27,657,991. The average ticket price was $126.70.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -0.68%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.82% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $126.70 is down $-8.34 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $2,111,146

THE LION KING: $1,918,772

HAMILTON: $1,901,850

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $1,834,867

WICKED: $1,757,766





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC ($331,741), HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO ($387,318), APPROPRIATE ($452,874), DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($490,940), HARMONY ($534,769)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES: $328,848

SHUCKED: $186,834

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!: $152,089

HARMONY: $88,830

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $73,294





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALADDIN ($-795,409), THE LION KING ($-525,302), WICKED ($-367,049), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-320,651), CHICAGO ($-219,737)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $237.43

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $199.75

HAMILTON: $178.51

& JULIET: $149.22

THE LION KING: $147.92





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES ($76.07), PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC ($76.72), HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO ($77.70), HARMONY ($84.91), ALADDIN ($85.74)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 100.8%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

HADESTOWN: 100.2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 99.2%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (58.8%), HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO (63%), PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH (65.2%), HARMONY (76.6%), CHICAGO (80.3%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES: 4476

HARMONY: 1163

& JULIET: 646

PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH: 483

MJ THE MUSICAL: 335





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ALADDIN (-3956), WICKED (-1765), CHICAGO (-775), SPAMALOT (-565), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-547)



That's all for this week...