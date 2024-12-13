Broadway Gift Ideas- A 2024 Holiday Guide!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The holidays are just around the corner! For those who are in need of last-minute gift ideas for your theater-loving friends and family members (or even if you just want to treat yourself), BroadwayWorld is here to help with a Broadway-themed holiday gift guide!

Theatre Reads:

2024 has been a big year for new releases from some of your favorite Broadway perosnalities, including Kelly Bishop (The Third Gilmore Girl), Eric Idle (The Spamalot Diaries), Alfie Boe (Face the Music), Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Women Writing Musicals), Diana Rigg (One Tough Dame), and more.

Plus- take home the new release, It Happened At The Palace, penned by Mr. Broadway, Stewart F. Lane. It Hapened At the Palace is your all-access pass to the epic saga of one of the most famous theaters in the world.

From its opulent vaudeville roots to its star-studded Broadway nights, the Palace Theatre has been a beacon of entertainment for more than 100 years, surviving the ebb and flow of time and taste. The iconic theater has survived wars, the economic fall and rebirth of Times Square, a pandemic, and now a multimillion-dollar renovation to raise it 30 feet above Broadway. Lane, with his unparalleled expertise in theatrical productions, guides you through the grandeur and the grit of the theater’s past, the ambitious renovation to restore its former glory, and its enduring legacy in the heart of New York City.

More than a historical account, this is a love letter to the performing arts, a chronicle of New York’s cultural evolution, and a business saga of revival and triumph. With an insider’s perspective, Lane reveals untold stories, intimate portraits of stage legends, and the intricate process of preserving a landmark not only of bricks and mortar but of dreams and memories.

Purchase online or in-person from one of Broadway's favorite new haunts, The Drama Book Shop, or consider a gift card!

The Gift of Music:

Nothing will make spirits bright this holiday season than the gift of music. Share new releases from of some of Broadway's biggest stars, including new holiday albums from Lea Salonga, Jessica Vosk, and Jennifer Hudson. Plus, package up vinyl editions of some of your favorite new shows like Stereophonic, Sunset Blvd., and the Wicked movie soundtrack.

Shop for a Cause:

The Broadway Cares Store can be used year-round for all-occasion gift-giving. Here you can find that perfect gift for yourself or for the theater-lover in your life. There are new additions to the Broadway Cares Collection, which feature logos from your favorite shows that have played on Broadway this past season, and the Broadway Cares Classic Collection, which includes timeless gift ideas which honor the classic musicals of Broadway. Check out what's new this holiday season!

Broadway Merch:

Can't get to New York to pick up merch from your loved one's favorite Broadway show? You can shop all things Broadway at BroadwayWorld's Shop! Snag apparel from The Outsiders, souvenirs from Gypsy, accessories from The Great Gatsby, and so much more! Plus, stock up on theatre-themed gifts for the Broadway lover in your life. Start shopping today!

Wicked Everything:

With the release of the hit film adaptation, Wicked has never been more popular (and we know about popular). The movie has announced partnerships with brands as varied as Mattel, Vera Bradley and H&M. You can find the all here!

Give Back with Charity Buzz:

Whether you're trying to shop for someone who has everything, determined to wow the Broadway afficanado in your life, or want to indulge in a dream experience for yourself, there's one shop you must visit - Charitybuzz . Every single experience and item curated for this holiday season at Charitybuzz.com generates impact through nonprofit partnerships. View all Broadway and theatre auctions.

Tickets to a Broadway show: