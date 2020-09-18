Broadway For Biden Presents 'Lift Every Voice: A Virtual Anti-Racism Rally'
The event takes place on Sunday, September 20th at 2:00p.m. EST via the Broadway for Biden Facebook page.
Broadway for Biden will present LIFT EVERY VOICE: A VIRTUAL ANTI-RACISM RALLY on Sunday, September 20th at 2:00p.m. EST via the Broadway for Biden Facebook page. This uplifting and educational pre-taped event will include interviews, filmed performances, and speeches-all in support of electing the Biden/Harris ticket and standing up for racial equity and justice, both on Broadway and across the nation.
The event is produced by Kimber Elayne Sprawl (Girl form the North Country) and features the talents of James Alonzo (choreographer), Mikayla Bartholomew (Bayano), Ato Blankson-Wood (Slave Play), Ellis Dawson (Aladdin), LaVon Fisher-Wilson (SuperYou), Blaine Alden Krauss (The Cher Show), Kenny Leon (director, American Son), Renni Magee (Love Life), Nicholas Palmquist (choreographer), Kamille Upshaw (Mean Girls) and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton) along with Sprawl.
Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.
Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.
To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.
