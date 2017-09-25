Broadway Flea Market Raises $1,023,309 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids

Yesterday more than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts - came together to meet their biggest fans at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fans also had the opportunity to shop around at booths with all sorts of unique and rare Broadway memorobillia - not to pention get up close and personal with their favorite performers!

It's just been announced that the Broadway Flea raised $1,023,309 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights aids - a record breaking number!

Didn't make it to the flea? Check out BWW's live coverage, hosted by Richie Ridge LIVE from the streets of New York, here!

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $782,081.

Among the special guests who appeared were Bryan Batt, Andréa Burns, Michael Cerveris, Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg, Ann Harada, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Rebecca Luker, Lesli Margherita, Lindsay Mendez, Alice Ripley, Krysta Rodriguez, Christopher Sieber and Max von Essen.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

For more information, visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.

