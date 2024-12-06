Broadway Dance Center to Launch New Scholarship Fund

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Dance Center is now working with a third party fiscal sponsor, Unique Projects Inc, to accept tax deductible donations for a new scholarship fund. This scholarship fund bridges the barrier of tuition to provide support for dancers of color in the Professional Semester and Children and Teens Program Youth Performance Company / Arts in Motion (AIM) Company. Donations can be made to Unique Projects, Inc.

Broadway Dance Center (BDC) is a global leader in dance education for professional and aspiring dancers of all ages. Located in New York City, BDC offers all styles and levels of dance taught by world-class faculty in state-of-the-art studios.

Working with a fiscal sponsor Unique Projects LLC, a 501(c)(3) company, they can now accept tax deductible donations. (Unique Projects LLC. deducts 7% from all donations for their administrative costs, plus an additional 3% for donations received via credit card.) Donations to the Broadway Dance Center Scholarship Fund will support dancers of color in their Professional Semester and Children and Teens Program Youth Performance Company / Arts in Motion (AIM) Company.

Their goal is to raise a total of $75,243:

Professional Semester (ages 18+): Four Professional Semester Scholarships for Fall 2025 Four Professional Semester Scholarships for Spring 2026

Tuition $5,750 per student = $46,000

Children and Teens Program (ages 3-18): Two full annual scholarships including Arts in Motion (AIM the Youth Performance Company) fees and costumes for the 2025-2026 Season = $8,074 per student

Three partial scholarships Including Arts in Motion fees and costumes for the 2025-2026 Season = $4,365 per student

Total = $29,243

