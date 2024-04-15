Broadway Costume Designer Carrie Robbins Has Passed Away

Click Here for More on Obituaries

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Braodway Costume Designer Carrie Robbins has passed away.

Robbins worked on dozens of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows shows including A Class Act (Broadway, Grease (original Broadway Production), Agnes of God (Broadway), Yentl (Broadway), The Boys of Winter (Broadway), The Misanthrope (Off-Broadway), Rebel Woman (Off-Broadway), the tour of White Christmas, and many more.

Regional productions included Arena Stage's M. Butterfly and On the Verge, Alley Theatre's American in Paris by Ken Ludwig, mutiple productions at the Guthrie, and more.

Robbins was the recipient of the 2012 Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Theatre Development Fund & the tdf/Costume Collection.