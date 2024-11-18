Broadway Composer David Friedman Releases Children's Book WE CAN BE KIND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We Can Be Kind is a children's book that introduces young readers to the transformative power of kindness and empathy. Written by David Friedman, the composer behind the beloved song We Can Be Kind, and singer Christina Connors, creator of the Christina's Cottage YouTube series, the book merges story and music to create a multi-sensory experience for children and families. Through the adventures of Christina, Buddy, and the Love Bugs, the book helps children, and their families understand how small acts of kindness can bring about big changes in their world.

"I'm thrilled to bring this message of kindness to young readers through a blend of story, song, and illustration," said Christina Connors. "In today's world, it's more important than ever to remind children and the adults around them about the power of kindness and how it can shape their lives and those around them."

"When I originally composed the song 'We Can Be Kind,' I wanted to create a universal message of compassion," said David Friedman. "Now, with the release of this book, I hope its message will continue to inspire and encourage kindness across generations."

We Can Be Kind will be available for pre-order starting on October 22, 2024, in hardcover, paperback, and digital formats. The official release date is November 13, 2024. Available at all retail book sellers.