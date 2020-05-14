Broadway Catch Up: May 14 - Laura Michelle Kelly, Rob McClure, Sierra Boggess, Christine Baranski, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Laura Michelle Kelly, Rob McClure, Sierra Boggess, Brooks Ashmanskas, Christine Baranski, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

The pair joined forced for a performance of "Aimer" from Roméo et Juliette. The song features Music and Lyrics by Gérard Presgurvic.

Rob McClure conducts 'The Phantom of the Opera'!

The video is the latest episode in McClure's hilarious #ConductorCam series that has come to Twitter!

Christine Baranski talks 'Ladies Who Lunch'!

Christine Baranski was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert to talk about her CBS ALL ACCESS series "The Good Fight." During the interview, Baranski takes Stephen behind the scenes of her performance with Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep at the 90th birthday celebration for Stephen Sondheim.

Laura Michelle Kelly sings 'I Enjoy Being a Girl'!

Kelly was the guest on yesterday's episode of R&H Goes Live!, where she performed "I Enjoy Being a Girl" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's FLOWER DRUM SONG.

Wicked's witches perform 'For Good'!

23 West End actresses who have played Elphaba or Glinda in WICKED have reunited to perform a stunning rendition of the show's song 'For Good' in support of the Make a Difference Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal Fund.

Cast members included are Gina Beck, Helen Dallimore, Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis, Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ashleigh Gray, Emma Hatton, Jacqueline Hughes, Alexia Khadime, Suzie Mathers, Natalie McQueen, Rosa O'Reilly, Michelle Pentecost, Laura Pick, Dianne Pilkington, Amy Ross, Savannah Stevenson, Emily Tierney, Rachel Tucker, Willemijn Verkaik, Lisa-Anne Wood and Helen Woolf.

Brooks Ashmanskas chats about working with Roundabout!

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Ashmanskas is reflecting on working with the company on past productions!





