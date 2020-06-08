Broadway Catch Up: June 8 - Kelli O'Hara, LaChanze, Lindsay Mendez, Karen Olivo, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Kelli O'Hara, LaChanze, Lindsay Mendez, Karen Olivo, and more!

Karen Olivo takes a vow.

Karen Olivo has posted a video on Twitter, stating that she vows to withhold her artistic services from "any theatre, company, or persons, who would knowingly fund organizations that would perpetuate inequality."

"We work too hard to fund hate," Olivo says in the video. "If you want my services, show me the receipts."

Kelli O'Hara, LaChanze, Lindsay Mendez, and more Perform on YAI's Virtual Central Park Challenge!

On June 6, YAI hosted its annual Central Park Challenge, celebrating the intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) community.

This year's Central Park Challenge is taking place virtually and features live musical performances by Kelli O'Hara, Lindsay Mendez, LaChanze, Ali Stroker, Miguel Cervantes, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, and Mare Winningham.

Zakiya Young shares her experiences as a Black Broadway artist

Zakiya Young, who has appeared on Broadway in The Little Mermaid and Stick Fly, has taken to Instagram to share her experiences as a black performer on Broadway.

The video series is called "To Be Young, Gifted and Black on Broadway." In these videos, Young discusses "the micro-aggressions that have come from other actors, from PR reps, wig designers, music directors and the differences in how PR firms market black Broadway shows versus white Broadway shows."

Broadway luminaries Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, and Lee Roy Reams join the NYU Steinhardt School's 50th Anniversary cast of Applause in a video birthday salute to composer Charles Strouse on June 7th, 2020. The three original stars teamed up with the NYU cast to celebrate the composer, as well as the entire original cast, crew, and creative team of the 1970 Tony Winning Best Musical, by singing the show's title number.

Black Broadway artists call on the community to do better in 'Are You Listening, Broadway'

The video is a call to the Broadway community, with messages such as "I am hurting," "We have to do better," "We can't breathe," "Our children deserve better," "I feel vulnerable, I feel unprotected, I feel alone, and I need to know that you're there."

Artists included are Josh Tower, Charl Brown, Aisha Jackson, Cody Renard Richard, Aurelia Williams, Cicily Daniels, Vasthy Mompoint, J. Daughtry, Afra Hines, Adam Hyndman, Kimberly Marable, Antoine L. Smith, Lisa La Touch, Jelani Remy, Grasan Kingsberry, Briana Brooks, James T. Lane, Dana Marie Ingraham, Tyler Hardwick, Jody Reynard, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Sarita Lilly, Jennifer Leigh Warren, and Warren Adams.

