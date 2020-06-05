Broadway Catch Up: June 5 - NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jelani Alladin, Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, and more!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jelani Alladin, Josh Gad, Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Black Broadway performers express themselves in 'Dream Like New York'!

The short video, set to Tyrone Wells' "Dream Like New York," features some of NYC's iconic landmarks with choreography and performances by Broadway dancers including, Justin S. Bryant (Hamilton), Karissa Harris (Dreamgirls), Olivier Medus (Metropolitan Opera's Porgy & Bess), Diana Vaden (Tootsie) and Ricardo Zayas (Head Over Heels, Hamilton).

