Broadway Catch Up: June 5 - NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jelani Alladin, Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, and more!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jelani Alladin, Josh Gad, Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, and more!
The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!
Black Broadway performers express themselves in 'Dream Like New York'!
The short video, set to Tyrone Wells' "Dream Like New York," features some of NYC's iconic landmarks with choreography and performances by Broadway dancers including, Justin S. Bryant (Hamilton), Karissa Harris (Dreamgirls), Olivier Medus (Metropolitan Opera's Porgy & Bess), Diana Vaden (Tootsie) and Ricardo Zayas (Head Over Heels, Hamilton).
NaTasha Yvette Williams performs 'Hope' by Jason Robert Brown!
SubCulture released a video of NaTasha Yvette Williams performing 'Hope', with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. The performance took place at one of Brown's residency shows at SubCulture on March 12, 2018.
Josh Gad and Asmeret Ghebremichael discuss racism in the theater and in the world.
The Book of Mormon veterans Josh Gad and Asmeret Ghebremichael reunite to chat about the state of the world.
"What you're seeing everywhere now is the frustration of a group of people who have been trying to speak up for years and years.... I have friends [in the Broadway community] who have spoken out quite candidly in the last several days," says Ghebremichael. "These are conversations have been happening in smaller circles and behind closed doors for years."
A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Jun 2, 2020 at 10:46am PDT
Jelani Alladin discusses white silence and why it is painful.
In the aftermath of George Floyd's death and with Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the country, Broadway actor Jelani Alladin spoke with CBS News to explain why it is so painful when white social media users' feeds suddenly go silent.
"A friend of mine posted something without posting anything about #blacklivesmatter and some people might say that's a first-world problem of some sort but it's not," Alladin says.
Andrea Burns, Natalie Toro, and more sing 'A New World'!
Watch as Andrea Burns, Danny Bolero, Genny Lis Pedilla, Cedric Leiba Jr and Natalie Toro sing a newly arranged version (Jaime Lozano) of "A New World" from Songs for a New World.
Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, Natalie Weiss, and more perform 'A Million Dreams'!
Paper Mill Playhouse has released a new video of alumni from the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards program performing "A Million Dreams." The performance was part of the 2020 Rising Star Honors presented by Investors Foundation.
The video features Rob McClure, Nikki M. James, Natalie Weiss, and more.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs