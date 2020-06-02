Broadway Catch Up: June 2 - Kelli O'Hara, the Cast of HADESTOWN, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including the cast of Hadestown, Kelli O'Hara, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Kelli O'Hara sings 'To Build a Home'!

O'Hara's performance, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-aired yesterday. Watch an exclusive clip from Kelli's concert, featuring a performance of 'To Build a Home' from The Bridges of Madison County!

The cast of Hadestown performs a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR!

Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.

The set list includes "Way Down Hadestown", "Come Home With Me/Wedding Song", "When The Chips Are Down", "Flowers", and "Why We Build The Wall."

Watch the video here!

Gavin Gregory sings 'Wheels of a Dream'!

Gregory's performance took place as part of Milwaukee Rep's Our Home to Your Home series!

Ailyn Perez leads Lincoln Center's fifth Memorial For Us All!

Ailyn Pérez led the fifth Memorial For Us All broadcast on Sunday, May 31.

In the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, while many rituals we hold dear are no longer possible, Memorial For Us All offers unity, comfort, and healing through music, an art form intertwined with so many of our most beloved rituals around the world.

Nikki M. James, Rob McClure, and more took part in Paper Mill's Rising Star Honors!

Paper Mill Playhouse presents "Rising Star Honors", a virtual celebration of New Jersey high school students, many of whom were unable to perform their high school musicals due to the current Covid-19 health crisis.

Related Articles