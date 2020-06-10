Broadway Catch Up: June 10 - Kerry Washington, Ben Platt, Christopher Fitzgerald, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Kerry Washington, Ben Platt, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more!

Thriller Live! cast members release 'I'll Be There' video in support of Black Lives Matter!

"As a show founded on the talents of black musicians, it is our responsibility to take a stand against the racism happening before our very eyes," the show said in a press release. "We, at 'Thriller Live' all stand together in the face of global racism and in support of the #blacklivesmatter movement. As a family of multiple races, beliefs and sexualities, we are bound together by one love, the love of the human race and the ongoing quest for equality for all."

Kerry Washington talks protests and more!

Kerry Washington recently chatted with Jimmy Kimmel. Among many topics, Washington discussed how she feels about the protests that have been continuing daily since the death of George Floyd.

"It fills me with so much hope and encouragement," Washington says. "And I feel like we as a nation, and as a world in some ways, we're just done having our governments work in ways that don't reflect our values. Like I think for a long time people thought you could just be a passenger in this train called democracy, but that's not how it works."

Public Theater artists perform 'Ring of Keys'!

Artists included are Amara J. Brady, Billy Bustamante, Eric Cheng, David Clarke (he/him), Kit DeZolt, Isaac Q Grivett (they/them), Ryan J. Haddad (he/him), Devon Hayakawa (she/her/hers), Alyssa K. Howard, Clyde J.(they/them), Aaron Jin, Francis Jue, Mark Tam Quach (he/him), Lily Randall (they/them), Elana Ron, Soara-Joye Ross, M.A. Santos-Garner (they/he/she), Sarah Smallman, Shaun Tuazon (he/him), Ella Wu, and Wallace Yan (they/them).

Ben Platt sings 'Everything I Did to Get to You'!

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter, Ben Platt was the guest recording artist on Monday, June 8th's episode of Songland on NBC!

Platt heard four songwriters pitch their original material alongside three of the most successful and sought-after writer-producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally. Platt ultimately chose songwriter David Davis' original song "Everything I Did To Get To You."

Christopher Fitzgerald and Bill Irwin star in 10-minute play In-Zoom!

The Old Globe recently presented the world premiere of a 10-minute play created by Bill Irwin: In-Zoom, featuring Irwin and Broadway veteran Christopher Fitzgerald. The two-hander premiered live online on Thursday, May 14, but is now available to watch any time.

