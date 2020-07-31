Broadway Catch Up: July 31 - Tim Minchin, Jennifer Holliday, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Tim Minchin, Jennifer Holliday, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Tim Minchin talks about Upright and more!

Australian drama UPRIGHT, co-written, composed by and starring internationally renowned Australian actor, comedian and musician Tim Minchin, exclusively premieres on Thursday, August 6, on Sundance Now.

Jennifer Holliday performs a tribute to late Congressman John Lewis!

Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday was in attendance at the national funeral of Congressman John Robert Lewis, which was held today at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Watch she performs a powerful tribute to the American icon- "Only What You Do For Christ Will Last" by Raymond Rasberry.

The cast of One Day at a Time reunites on Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a ONE DAY AT A TIME Original Cast Reunion. Television legend Norman Lear and and producer Patricia Fass Palmer will join the Romano sisters, otherwise known as Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips; Michael Lembeck (Max Horvath), and Glenn Scarpelli (Alex Handris).

Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen talk Evita and more on Tuesday, Thursday!

BroadwayWorld's own Broken Records podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will be broadcasting "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- a twice-weekly half hour livestream show. Tune in right here as they offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. For fans of the their podcast and newbies alike, this will be a welcome opportunity to see Ben and Daniel's faces as they keep in touch between weekly audio episodes!

Ben's "All Beef Patti" is the Evita Original London Cast Recording and Daniel's Who Do You Think You Are is Marilyn Maye in Hello Dolly.

Related Articles