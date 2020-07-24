Broadway Catch Up: July 24 - Audra McDonald, Telly Leung, Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Audra McDonald, Telly Leung, Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Andrew Lloyd Webber calls on the government for a target date to open theatres

Andrew Lloyd Webber is calling on the UK government to establish a clear schedule and target date on when theatres can re-open at a financially viable capacity, Check out his full remarks here:

An impassioned plea from @OfficialALW about the need to get a target date when theatres can reopen without social distancing, as most musicals operate on a 70% capacity margin and to help regional theatres whose lifeblood is panto season. Says "Boris, give us a date mate" pic.twitter.com/y9IvVqYUNi - Natalie Edwards (@Morning_Natalie) July 23, 2020

Sierra Boggess, Lea Salonga, Julian Ovenden and Gerónimo Rauch have teamed up for a virtual performance of 'On My Own' from Les Miserables!

The song features music and lyrics by Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg, with an arrangement by Alfonso Casado.

Live with Carnegie Hall presents Audra McDonald!

The legendary performer took on musical theatre classics and more, in this exclusive live stream!

Watch the virtual release party for Telly Leung's EP 'You Matter'!

The virtual CD release party, including a livestream performance by Leung, benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The online release party features Leung speaking with his collaborators on the project as well as music videos for each of the songs.

Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, and more from Side Show reunite!

Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails, produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon, returned last night with the Original Broadway cast of Side Show: Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Hugh Panaro and Jeff McCarthy, PLUS Shawn Ryan, founder of Young Actors Theatre Camp.

Beverley Knight sings 'Memory' at Andrew Lloyd Webber's re-opening test at the London Palladium!

Beverley Knight performed yesterday at The London Palladium as part of Andrew Lloyd Webber's pilot shows scheme to test the safety of the theatre.

Knight's live performance featured socially distanced audiences, increased health and safety measures including "enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, digital tickets, in-seat service and cashless systems as well as multiple hand sanitiser stations."

A morsel of @Beverleyknight in action in the first West End concert since March! "Memory" never sounded so good. pic.twitter.com/MiJuS5TLLY - WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) July 23, 2020

The cast of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella reunite!

A very special RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CINDERELLA cast reunion featured members of the 2013 Broadway production: Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, Ann Harada and Greg Hildreth! The cast reunion will be hosted by iHeart Radio Broadway's Sarah Jane Arnegger.

