Broadway Catch Up: July 13 - Billy Porter, Ariana DeBose, Ramin Karimloo, and More!
While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Billy Porter, Ariana DeBose, Ramin Karimloo, and more!
Ariana DeBose is honored with commemorative LaDuca shoes!
The shoe, called The Ariana, features metallic pink leather with burgundy suede accents, a 3" tapered heel, unique cross strap design, and a soft suede sole. Commemorative editions come in any stock size or quantity but are only available during the week of LaSale 2020, July 20-26.
SWIPE!!! OMG OMG OMG! My friend @laducaphil honored me with a commemorative pair of @laducashoes! I never thought I'd see the day where a shoe was named after me?? As a young dancer I coveted this brand. You weren't a dancer until you were dancing in LaDucas... wow? thank you?? •see below for more info??????Posted @withregram • @laducashoes LaSale 2020: This commemorative shoe was inspired by the one and only Ariana DeBose. Just a few of Ariana's credits include THE Donna Summer MUSICAL, HAMILTON, SYTYCD, the new "West Side Story" film, and the upcoming movie musical "The Prom." The Ariana features metallic pink leather with burgundy suede accents, a 3" tapered heel, unique cross strap design, a soft suede sole, and style fit for a true dancing diva. Commemorative editions come in ANY stock size or quantity but are ONLY available during the week of LaSale 2020, July 20-26 (*sizing based on Teresa and Alexis soft sole stock shoes). And guess what...There are 5 more commemorative LaDucas coming your way!
A post shared by Ariana DeBose (@arianadebose) on Jul 12, 2020 at 11:27am PDT
Laura Osnes, Jeremy Jordan, and more sing 'Finding Wonderland'!
Frank Wildhorn and more than sixty members of the Wildhorn Musical family simultaneously world premiered a video featuring 53 singers from 12 countries, representing 17 of his musicals, performing the powerful, "Finding Wonderland," from the Broadway musical, Wonderland on Friday, July 10th at 9am ET.
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist stars discuss the show!
Stars of NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Lauren Graham, and Peter Gallagher), along with creator Austin Winsberg and choreographer Mandy Moore, gathered at Paley Front Row 2020 to celebrate their show.
Billy Porter gives a follow-up message to America!
Broadway and television star, Billy Porter, returned to social media this weekend to follow-up on his moving remarks from last month.
Ramin Karimloo sings 'Amazing Grace'!
Ramin Karimloo took to YouTube to post a cover of 'Amazing Grace' on his acoustic guitar. Karimloo said in the video's caption that the rendition was inspired by the Larry Fleet version of the song.
"I've always loved hearing this song and I love the word 'Grace'," Karimloo writes.
Renee Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain perform 'Open Eyes'!
"Open Eyes" is composed and performed by Renée Fleming, Mickey Hart, and Zakir Hussain, in a collaboration of The Sonic Tonic Club.
The song came from the July 7, 2020 episode of Music and Mind LIVE with Renée Fleming on "The Power of Rhythm."
From This Author Stephi Wild
