Broadway Catch Up: August 19 - Billy Porter, Bryan Cranston, and More!

Porter sings at the DNC, Cranston reveals his Broadway dreams, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Billy Porter, Bryan Cranston, and more!

Billy Porter performs 'For What It's Worth' at the DNC!

Billy Porter performed "For What It's Worth" to conclude Day 1 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The first day of the convention was held on August 17, beginning at 9pm EST.

Bryan Cranston on doing a Broadway musical!

James Corden connected with Bryan Cranston as part of a recent episode of The Late Late Show. Cranston was asked if he would ever do a musical on Broadway, rather than a play, which he expressed interest in.

"I have a secret desire to do a musical," he said. "But I don't consider myself a singer. I'm an actor that can hold a tune but I really have to work at it."

He went on to say, "At some point, yes. I do want to do a musical. But I need to go get confidence first."

SuperYou the Musical hosts a virtual listening party!

SuperYou the Musical hosted a virtual listening party yesterday at 5pm ET to celebrate the release of their concept album!

Join host Julie James (SiriusXM) as she chats with the cast and creative team before listening to the full album.

Watch a Carnegie Mellon reunion on Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continued last night at 8pm with a Carnegie Mellon Reunion with Michael McElroy, Jack Plotnick, Billy Porter, Tami Tappan and Ty Taylor!

