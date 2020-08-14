Broadway Catch Up: August 14 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Sara Bareilles, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Webber gets vaccinated, Minchin talks about his new show, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's highlights from some of your favorites, including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Minchin, Sara Bareilles, and more!

Andrew Lloyd Webber gets vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 Trial!

Andrew Lloyd Webber announced recently that he was planning to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Yesterday, he shared a photo of himself taking part in the trial.

Tim Minchin chats about Upright on The Late Late Show!

Tim Minchin was a guest on a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

Corden connected with Minchin in his native Australia, where he filmed his hit show "Upright." In his interview via video chat, Tim talked about about all the animal encounters he had making the show.

Sara Bareilles discusses making Little Voice on The Late Late Show!

James Corden connected with Sara Bareilles on a recent episode of The Late Late Show!

James asked Sara about the experience of making "Little Voice" for Apple TV+, and Sara shares a performance of the titular song.

Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, and more take part in HAM4CHANGE!

The original cast of Hamilton has been taking part in Ham4Change events, supporting organizations focused on ending systematic racism.

You can now see highlights from August 9th's Ham4Change below!

Newsies cast members reunite on Stars in the House!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a Newsies reunion with Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ben Fankhauser, Aisha de Haas, Jeremy Jordan, and Kara Lindsay.

