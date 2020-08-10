Broadway Catch Up: August 10 - Tituss Burgess, Billy Porter, Sir Patrick Stewart, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

Burgess performs 'Do You Want to Dance', Porter speaks the words of Toni Morrison, and more!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's highlights from some of your favorites, including Tituss Burgess, Billy Porter, Sir Patrick Stewart, and more!

Tituss Burgess joins Live From Carnegie Hall!

Broadway star and Emmy-nominated actor, Tituss Burgess, performs Bobby Freeman's "Do You Want to Dance" as part of Live with Carnegie Hall.

Billy Porter speaks the words of Toni Morrison for Into Action!

Watch Billy Porter speak the words of Toni Morrison for INTO ACTION.

"This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal."

"This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal." - Toni Morrison @intoactionus #IntoAction pic.twitter.com/7duj0p0GwI - Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) August 7, 2020

The Forest of Arden discuss working and collaborating together!

The Forest of Arden, the theatre company launched by Michael Arden, has released a new video, in which the company members talk about their creative process, and what it's been like to collaborate and create art together.

The Forest of Arden Company includes: Tony-winner Nikki M. James, Krysta Rodriguez, Justin Scribner, Andy Mientus, Nick Adams, Cathy Ang, Kyle Brown, McCaleb Burnett, Andrei Chagas, Maxwell Dunham, Claybourne Elder, Leigh-Ann Esty, Sara Esty, Eamon Foley, Chris Grant, Sarah Harris, Daniel Hartman, Robert Hartwell, Van Hughes, TJ Kearney, Jeff Kuperman, Jesse Kovarsky, Jodi McFadden, Connor Norton, Davon Rainey, Shea Renne, Samantha Soule, Matthew Vincent Taylor, Peter Westervelt, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Zachary Berger, Tommy Kurzman, Dane Laffrey, Jean Mientus, Ryan Park, Peter Sachon, and producer Stephen Mack.

The video was created for the Darkness RISING Project.

Joining performers are Mykal Kilgore (Songs For A New World), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Destinee Rea (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Antoine L. Smith (MJ The Musical), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Kwame Remy (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Int'l Tour), Carlita Victoria (Hairspray/Tuacahn), Wes Barnes (Jesus Christ Superstar, US Tour), Ayesha Cortinas (A Chorus Line/Hollywood Bowl), Jason Williams (A Bronx Tale, US National Tour), Khori Rogers (Moulin Rouge), Ramon Owens (Beetlejuice), Collin Heyward (Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre), and Michelle West (Aladdin, North American Tour).

Madonna reveals she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody!

Madonna revealed on Instagram that she is working on a screenplay with Diablo Cody!

She posted a video, featuring herself and Cody, with a caption that reads, "When you're stuck in a house with multiple injuries what do you do? Write a screenplay with Diablo Cody about...?" plus a string of emojis.

There are no details as to what the film may be about, but in the video, Madonna is heard describing a costume from her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, leading some to believe it could be a biopic of the music star's life.

Sir Patrick Stewart reads Shakespeare's Sonnet 107!

Stewart is continuing his #ASonnetADay series, that has been going on since the beginning of the health crisis!

