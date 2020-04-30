Broadway Catch Up: April 30 - Katharine McPhee, Jeremy Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Derek Klena, Matthew Morrison, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Katharine McPhee, Jeremy Jordan, Kristin Chenoweth, Derek Klena, Matthew Morrison, and more!

Katharine McPhee and Jeremy Jordan sing 'You Matter to Me'!

The pair took to Twitter to share a video of themselves singing the Waitress tune. McPhee shared that they posted it as a tribute to those who are working through the health crisis.

If you are someone who has not missed a day of work, putting yourself or your family at risk, we dedicate this to you. You matter.



? @JeremyMJordan pic.twitter.com/oTwvjVE6B6 - Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) April 29, 2020

The Delta Nus of Legally Blonde reunite for 'Omigod You Guys' parody!

Check out this epic reunion of Legally Blonde The Musical original cast members Laura Bell Bundy, Annaleigh Ashford, Leslie Kritzer & Asmeret Ghebremichael as they parody "OMIGOD U GUYS!" to teach you how to properly sanitize and wash your hands during the COVID-19 Pandemic!

Kristin Chenoweth wishes Willie Nelson a Happy Birthday!

Kristin Chenoweth hit Twitter to perform a quick song in honor of legendary folk singer, Willie Nelson, who celebrates his 87th birthday today. Check out Kristin performing "Always On My Mind" with help from Josh Bryant on guitar.

Matthew Morrison reads Toy Story for a Disney Story Time!

Stage and screen star Matthew Morrison is calling on Disney for a very special story time. Watch as he reads (and bonds) with his family with Toy Story Showtime!

Thank you, @Disney for allowing me to share such a fun experience with my family, and hopefully many others at home. I hope this brings about a little bonding time for you all at home. Stay well, my friends! #DisneyMagicMoments https://t.co/vgUy1CXvcA - Matthew Morrison (@Matt_Morrison) April 29, 2020

Ali Ewoldt and Garth Kravits Sing 'Soon It's Gonna Rain'!

The pair have collaborated virtually, to sing the tune from The Fantasticks!

Derek Klena sings 'Younger Than Springtime'!

Klena sang the South Pacific number for the latest R&H Goes Live! video, hosted by Laura Osnes.

Gideon Glick reflects on working on Speech & Debate!

Glick took part in Roundabout's Off-Script video series to reminisce on his time in the 2007 production.

Various casts of Titanic perform 'We'll Meet Tomorrow'!

Across 6 productions, from Southwark Playhouse in 2013 through to last year's tour of China, TITANIC THE MUSICAL has featured 70 actors. Many of them have now come together - all isolated because of the Coronavirus pandemic - to record 'We'll Meet Tomorrow', one of the most moving numbers from the hit show.





