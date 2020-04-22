Broadway Catch Up: April 22 - COMPANY Cast Says Happy Birthday to Patti LuPone, Ariana DeBose Releases Tribute to Nick Cordero, and More

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out this weekend's videos, from stars including Stephen Sondheim and the cast of Company, Ariana DeBose, Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Sondheim and the cast of Company wish Patti LuPone a Happy Birthday!

Yesterday was the legendary Patti LuPone's birthday, and the cast of Company compiled videos of well wishes on her special day.

To Patti with love! From all those good and crazy people, your friends! Happy Birthday @PattiLuPone pic.twitter.com/F7FCuKa33u - COMPANY (@CompanyBway) April 21, 2020

Ariana DeBose releases tribute to Nick Cordero!

DeBose, who shared the stage with Nick in 2016's A Bronx Tale, has created a touching tribute for her friend. She performed Love Me Tender and wrote a heartfelt note about Nick and his family.

Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige sing a virtual duet from Chess!

Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on, "I Know Him So Well" from Chess!

I've always wanted to sing with you Elaine so I couldn't resist! Thx for brightening up a dreary day.a??i??#BUCKETLIST pic.twitter.com/FEOhnqQiDd - Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) April 21, 2020

The Showstoppers compose a new song in 24 hours!

Ramin Karimloo and his son Hadley challenged the Olivier Award-winning improvisers The Showstoppers to compose a brand new musical theatre song in just 24 hours. The theme was parents having to teach their kids at home during the pandemic lockdown, and in the style of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'School of Rock'.

Sir Patrick Stewart reads more Shakespeare!

This time, as part of his #ASonnetADay series, Stewart took on Sonnet 34.

Jim Hogan re-imagines 'Anybody Have a Map?'

The actor performed the song as if it were a trio between the two moms, and Larry Murphy. It even got attention from Benj Pasek on Twitter.





