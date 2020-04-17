Broadway Catch Up: April 17 - Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Catch Up!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Audra McDonald, Christine Baranski, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares his isolation playlist!

What is this Broadway legend listening to to get through the pandemic? It's not just showtunes! Check out his selections!

Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, and more sing 'You Are My Sunshine'!

The Good Fight on CBS All Access was one of many shows that had to shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show also announced in a video that it will be taking a one-week hiatus after Thursday's episode before returning April 30.

The show's cast, including Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski, along with creators Robert and Michelle King and members of the crew explained the decision in a video message at the end of Thursday's episode.

Rebecca Caine sings Les Mis to support the NHS!

Check out Les Mis' original Cosette, Rebecca Caine, and her neighbors saluting the front line workers of the NHS with a community performance of 'Do You Hear the People Sing?'

The hood wanted to sing a bit of @lesmisofficial for #ClapForCarers #clapforNHS so here we are ... pic.twitter.com/McS4dVoOrw - Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) April 16, 2020

The cast of Rock of Ages performs 'Here I Go Again'!

The cast and band of Off-Broadway's Rock of Ages performing a virtual rendition of the Whitesnake hair metal classic!

Hairspray's Lizzie Bea sings 'Good Morning, Baltimore'!

Lizzie Bea, the star of the West End revival of Hairspray the Musical hit social media today to bring fans a sneak peek of her performance!

The bright lights of London's West End may be switched off for now but the show must go on! Lead actor from @HairsprayLondon @LizzieBea3 gave us a special performance from home of Good Morning Baltimore... pic.twitter.com/w5V1F0UJpp - ITV London (@itvlondon) April 16, 2020





