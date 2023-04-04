Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Casting Director Benton Whitley to Open Whitley Theatrical

Broadway Casting Director Benton Whitley to Open Whitley Theatrical

Projects Whitley Theatrical is casting for the stage that are currently in development include Goddess, How To Dance In Ohio, Wild and more.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Award winning Broadway Casting Director Benton Whitley has announced the creation of Whitley Theatrical, a New York City-based casting and producing office for theater, film, and television.

Joining Whitley in the endeavor is Associate Casting Director Micah Johnson-Levy, with acquisitions and legal counsel from Jordan Manekin, and business management by Karen Morales at Armanino LLP.

Whitley said, "Over the last few years, as much disruption and needed change has happened both in the world at large, and specifically, the theater industry, it became apparent that the critical conversations around casting happen at the very first stage of a show's development, making it the ideal time for us to transition from strictly casting, to both casting and producing. The stories we tell and the storytellers who tell them, both on and off the stage, matter more than ever. We look forward to continuing to cultivate the stories, talent, and artists needed to make this happen."

Whitley currently is represented by the Broadway and North American tour of the 2019 Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical Hadestown (dir. by Rachel Chavkin, writer Anaïs Mitchell) for which Whitley won the 2020 Artios Award for Excellence in Casting.

Projects Whitley Theatrical is casting for the stage that are currently in development include: Goddess (dir. by Saheem Ali, writers Jocelyn Bioh & Michael Thurber), How To Dance In Ohio (dir. Sammi Cannold, writers Rebekah Greer Melocik & Jacob Yandura), Wild (dir. Diane Paulus, writers V & Justin Tranter), Cowboy Bob (dir. Annie Tippe, writers Molly Beach Murphy & Jeanna Phillips), and reimagined revivals of Inherit The Wind (dir. Neil Pepe) and Same Time Next Year (dir. Rachel Chavkin).

Additionally, Whitley Theatrical has completed principal casting for the new revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita (dir. Sammi Cannold) playing this summer at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge and the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington DC with cast news to be announced shortly.

Before Whitley Theatrical, Whitley and business partner Duncan Stewart helmed the Gotham-based casting office Stewart/Whitley for over 12 years, where they were responsible for casting the main stem productions of Chicago The Musical; La Cage Aux Folles; Pippin; On The Town; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812; The Lightning Thief; Paradise Square; and this season's Life of Pi.

Just this past month the casting of drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon in the Tony Award-winning production of Chicago The Musical made history and broke box office records with its highest grossing non-holiday week to date in its 27-year run. Queer representation on stage is something that Whitley and his colleagues have been passionate about and will cultivate further in the years ahead.

In addition to the work Whitley Theatrical will be doing in creative and inclusive casting, the office will also take on the role of producing and developing new works for the stage. Producing projects and collaborations will be developed and announced in the seasons ahead.

More info can be found at www.whitleytheatrical.com.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman



Related Stories
MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall Photo
MRS. DOUBTFIRE North American Tour Will Launch This Fall
MRS. DOUBTFIRE, the musical comedy based on the beloved movie, will launch a North American Tour this Fall. Learn more about the production, including the full list of tour dates, here!
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LIFE OF PI Photo
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LIFE OF PI
In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet for opening night of Life of Pi on Broadway. Watch interviews with Edie Falco, LaChanze, Brian d'Arcy James, Diane Paulus, Amir Arison, Daryl Roth, playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and many more!
Video: Patti LuPone & Nathan Lane Star in Ari Asters BEAU IS AFRAID Photo
Video: Patti LuPone & Nathan Lane Star in Ari Aster's BEAU IS AFRAID
Broadway legends Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane are headed to the big screen for A24's upcoming horror film, Beau Is Afraid. In the video trailer, Patti LuPone's voice can be heard as Beau's mother, Mona Wassermann. The film also includes Stephen McKinley Henderson, Amy Ryan, Richard Kind, Kylie Rogers, Denis Ménochet, Parker Posey, and more.
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW, Starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, Will Photo
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW, Starring Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, Will Transfer to Broadway
The  sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, will transfer to Broadway this season.

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!
April 4, 2023

Top stories: Neil Patrick Harris joins the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, first look at Shucked on Broadway, complete casting for Once Upon A One More Time, plus check out a video message from Andy Karl in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 4, 2023

Summer, 1976 officially begins previews tonight, April 4, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Summer, 1976 here!
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 BelowBrandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below
April 3, 2023

54 BELOW welcomes back Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon as he joins the cast of Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks. 
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring GalaAli Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring Gala
April 3, 2023

Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy, and will feature presenters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Actors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring ContractsActors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring Contracts
April 3, 2023

The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the governing body for the union representing 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment, has authorized Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr., the union’s lead negotiator, to call a strike on all Broadway League tours at a time he deems appropriate. We have all the details!
share