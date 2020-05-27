Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Announces First Ever 'Broadway Cares Virtual 5K'
Runners, walkers, hikers, bikers, dancers and "singers who move well" across the country are invited to join the first Broadway Cares Virtual 5K and support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its COVID-19 emergency efforts.
The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K can be completed anywhere, on socially distanced streets and trails or even in living rooms. Participants can run, walk, hike, bike, leap or jeté to reach 5K, as long as they move to make a difference. There is no fee to register, and each participant has a suggested minimum fundraising goal of $250.
Sign up now at broadwaycares.org/virtual5k .
Then, on the weekend of June 13-14, 2020, set out on your virtual 5K along with an army of other Broadway Cares supporters doing the same. Anyone venturing outdoors is encouraged to wear protective face masks, remain at least six feet apart from others and follow all local health and safety directives.
The fundraising and weekend of fun benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS , helping those affected by COVID-19, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses. The fundraising will provide lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, emergency financial assistance and more to those who need it most.
For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.
