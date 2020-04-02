Broadway Brainteasers: CHICAGO Cell Block Crossword Puzzle

Feeling under the weather, need a breather from working at home, or just practicing responsible social distancing? BroadwayWorld has your boredom solution!

Test your Broadway knowledge, word finding, and unscrambling skills with our latest series, Broadway Brainteasers! Check back with us every Tuesday and Thursday for Broadway-themed puzzles that will meet any theatre stan's nerd needs while Broadway takes a break.

Today we're heading to Chicago for a criminal crossword puzzle! If weeks in isolation have you contemplating a Cell Block Tango verse of your very own, take some time today to flex your trivia muscles and identify 18 crossword clues all about Kander and Ebb's long-running hit - before he pops that gum one. more. time.





