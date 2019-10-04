Broadway-Bound Michael Jackson Musical Gets Renamed- MJ

The new Michael Jackson musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough has been making its controversial way towards Broadway, first announcing a Chicago run then cancelling shortly after the documentary Leaving Neverland premiered. The production wasn't deterred, announcing a cold open on Broadway in summer of 2020.

The musical, now titled simply MJ, is currently in the midst of a developmental lab.

The new musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.





