Broadway Balances America Invites You To Celebrate 21 Years Of Razzle Dazzle With CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

Broadway Across America's collaboration with the award-winning morning show The Balancing Act, on the Lifetime Channel ends Season Four of the five-part series "Broadway Balances America" with Chicago THE MUSICAL. This new episode debuts on Wednesday, January 3rd at 7:30 am ET and will re-air on Wednesday, January 10th at 7:30 am ET.

In the final episode of the season, viewers will celebrate 21 years of "razzle-dazzle" with a backstage look at Chicago THE MUSICAL. Amber Milt, our Balancing Act host, will transform into a Broadway star for the 21st anniversary of the Broadway production. As she prepares and rehearses for her Broadway debut, we will meet costars Tom Hewitt, Charlotte d'Amboise, and Leigh Zimmerman and hear how they have balanced the strength of their characters with the wit and movement of the show's timeless style. Producers Barry and Fran Weissler will share the journey of Chicago THE MUSICAL onstage telling how it has become more relevant than ever - 21 years later! Check out what it takes to create and balance the magic of a musical theatre classic with razzle dazzle and...all...that...jazz.

There's never been a better time to experience Chicago THE MUSICAL, Broadway's razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awardsâ, two Olivier Awards, a Grammyâ, thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. It's no surprise that Chicago THE MUSICAL has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. And now it's coming to your town!

"Broadway Balances America" provides behind-the-scenes access and interviews highlighting shows featured on Broadway Across America's 2017-2018 Broadway series nationwide. The Balancing Act's hosts get up close and personal with casts and crews of this seasons national production.

To learn more about the "Broadway Balances America" series, please visit: www.broadwaybalancesamerica.com

The John Gore Organization is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of theater producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, and Group Sales Box Office. The company presents shows in 44 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.

BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA (BAA) is part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Channel. Led by 11-time Tony-winning producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 44 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Current and past productions include Beautiful, Cats, Chicago, Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, Hairspray, Hello, Dolly!, Million Dollar Quartet, On Your Feet!, The Producers, School of Rock and Waitress. Broadway.com is the premier theater website for news, exclusive content and ticket sales. For more information please visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com and Broadway.com.

About The Balancing Act

Now in its ninth season, The Balancing Act is a daily morning show that brings fresh ideas to today's on-the-go, modern woman to help balance and enrich her life every day. You'll discover everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream vacation getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act, America's premier half-hour magazine-style show for women and about women, weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime Television. For additional information or to view a segment, visit: www.thebalancingact.com.

