Broadway Backstory Release Two HAMILTON Season Premiere Episodes

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Broadway Backstory, a podcast from TodayTix and Theater People, has returned for a second season. Broadway Backstory is a documentary-style podcast in which each episode finds out how a show develops from and idea to a full production.

The first two episodes of season 2 cover the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Hamilton. The episodes feature interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, Producers Jeffrey Seller and Oskar Eustis, actors Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Ariana DeBose, and other members of the shows creative team including David Korins, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire.

The two episodes chart the shows's journey from a vacation beach read, to a one-night-only concert event, to an Off-Broadway smash, to the most Tony nominated show of all time. The episodes promise to delight even the most ardent Hamilton fan with the promise of learning something new about the show.

Listen to the Episode 1 here:



Listen to the Episode 2 here:

Related Articles