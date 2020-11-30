Broadway Babysitters to Join Forces with Katie Lynch of Backstage Bite to Bring a Kids' Virtual Cooking Class and Experience to Parents Nationwide
Broadway Babysitters and Performer and Foodie and Backstage Bite Host, Katie Lynch, will host a Virtual Cooking Event on December 3rd.
This week, Broadway Actress and Owner of Broadway Babysitters, Jennifer Malenke (Into the Woods) and performer and creator of Backstage Bite, Katie Lynch, are coming together to host an online cooking and music experience for families looking to curate new, exciting and safe experiences for their kids. As with all of their services, keeping events affordable while supporting the artistic community has been a main priority, so Sign-Up for the 45 minute event is $15 per household. A ticket will include step-by-step instruction for the featured food, Snowballs, and a performance by a professional artist! Sign up HERE to snag a spot and join the fun!
Broadway Babysitters, which was co-founded by Malenke in 2016, expanded its childcare service to include affordable virtual private lessons in summer of 2020 in an effort to support both families and professional artists and navigate this new, virtual world. After a spring and summer of successful virtual events through The Playhouse, they are now excited to bring a new virtual experience to families that combines learning, fun, cooking and music!
Katie Lynch is host, creator and social influencer of Backstage Bite for Broadwayworld. Viewers get to know some of their favorite stars as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Since creating Backstage Bite, Katie has developed a career for herself as a Broadway personality covering press events, and red carpets including THE TONY AWARDS interviewing celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Matthew Perry.
Says Lynch, "Wow, how lucky am I to be bringing such a special class that is so close to my heart to Broadway Babysitters. As a new mom myself, I feel more than ever that incorporating youngsters into cooking is not only fun and educational but truly FEEDS THE SOUL. So strap on those aprons and get ready to get your hands dirty...for some finger licking fun!"
Says Broadway Babysitters Director of Operations Leanne Gadow: "So many of our families are finding themselves grasping at straws to find new ways to entertain their kids and we knew we wanted to help in any way we can. The kitchen can be a memorable place for a lot of families, and Katie makes the experience extra special with her captivating, fun energy that reaches the audience and participants even through the screen".
