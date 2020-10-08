Broadway Artists are Educating Tomorrow's Stars and Creators Through BOOM â€” Broadway Official Online Masterclass

Artists include Eva Noblezada, Telly Leung, Andrew Lippa and Sierra Boggess.

A present wrapped in the silver lining of COVID-19 has evolved into a gift for musical theater lovers, students, and aspiring Broadway artists. That gift is the rare opportunity to learn directly from Broadway artists, from the biggest stars to Tony-decorated composers, as the Broadway marquees remain dark.

When in-person training was halted in March 2020, as Corona awarded a front-row seat to disruption, theater educators created a new platform called BOOM, which stands for Broadway Official Online Masterclass.

For more than six months, actors, singers, dancers, writers, and more have connected with their favorite artists through BOOM, with education at the heart of its classes. BOOM provides student artists with a stellar opportunity to continue their studies, while at the same time allowing Broadway professionals a means to continue practicing their craft.

"You can get training with professionals from Broadway without having to spend a fortune on coaching, headshots, showcases, travel - all of this you can get through BOOM," said Eva Noblezada (Kim in Miss Saigon, Eponine in Les Miserables and Eurydice in Hadestown). "Because of the global pause of live theater, you can now have access, through BOOM, to professional theater education that you've never had before. You have the opportunity to get training from Broadway stars who will work with you in the comfort of your own home. Actors and theater workers are all out of work right now and we all need training to keep all of this up, so this is the perfect marriage for people like me and everyone who wants to take classes."

Participants of live BOOM masterclasses sing a song or perform a scene for the guest artist and immediately receive one-on-one feedback and instruction from the Broadway artist, via a virtual class. BOOM limits the number of attendees so each gets personalized coaching directly from the teaching artist. Participants have described the classes as "a dream come true and a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"I wanted to connect theater training and education directly to the masters of Broadway - those actually working in the industry - through masterclasses for all levels of ability," said BOOM founder and Artistic Executive Director Rory Hughes. "Students are learning new skills while accomplished performers are experiencing unparalleled opportunities to hone their craft and also connect with industry peers."

Upcoming live masterclasses in 2020 include storytelling through song, original dance choreography to Broadway productions, and audition techniques. Featured upcoming artists this fall include Patti Murin (Anna in Frozen), Alice Ripley (Diana in Next to Normal), Telly Leung (Aladdin in Aladdin), Laura Osnes (Cinderella in Cinderella), Thayne Jasperson from the original cast of Hamilton, and Andrew Lippa (composer of The Wild Party, Big Fish, and The Addams Family).

"I love getting to learn from the best performing artists in the world," said BOOM participant Nate Zanin, age 17. "I feel like I am in the actual rehearsal room with them."

Following a successful summer intensive, BOOM is launching another six-week intensive, The Musical Theatre Composing & Writing Series, running Oct. 17 through Nov. 24. The series will feature one-one-one training with six of Broadway's hottest librettists, lyricists, and composers.

Hughes earned a BFA in Drama from Syracuse University and performed in numerous professional productions before founding Hues Productions in Dublin, Ireland. His BOOM co-founders are Pam Monaco, Ph.D., and Mary Helen Hensley, D.C. Monaco, BOOM's Director of Education, is a professor at Temple University and artistic director of Musical Theatre Dublin. Hensley is BOOM's Director of Outreach. The fourth member of the leadership team is performer and playwright Dresden Engle, who is BOOM's Director of Communications.

"What sets us apart from other online classes with Broadway artists is that education is at the root of every offering," Monaco said. "We are educators ourselves and we vet our teaching artists, since not all Broadway stars or professionals can teach at various levels. We then craft our programs around the array of experiences our teaching artists can provide."

BOOM also offers an array of ongoing classes and learning opportunities for those who become members, engaging a large cast of Broadway teaching artists and composers. BOOM offers monthly and annual memberships, which provide - for only $13 a month and $145 a year - access to the BOOM archive of all masterclasses, discounts on live classes, and special member programs and Q&A sessions.

A portion of proceeds from BOOM memberships and classes support two charities for out-of-work performers.

For more information about BOOM and its offerings, visit BroadwayOnlineClass.com

