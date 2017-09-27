Broadway Actress Terri White 'Fighting Like a Real Trooper' Against Rare Blood Disease

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, friends of actress Terri White have set up a GoFundMe page to help offset medical costs for a rare blood disease that she is fighting.

At first, Terri was without insurance, but in January she was able to enroll in Health Insurance. It helps, but there are many expenses that still need to be addressed.

Terri is a patient at the Moffitt Institute in Tampa, where she is undergoing vital organ testing to make sure she can withstand the transplant. Her GoFundMe page just updated:

Hello everyone,



I wanted to post an update to let you know the status of Terri's progress. True to form,Terri is fighting like a real trooper. It was great to be able to see her last month when she came up to the Jersey shore to stay with me for a week before going to Tampa to check on her numbers from the doctors. They were very pleased with where Terri was.



Because of the hurricane coming towards Key West, Donna and Terri ended up going to a dear friend's house in North Carolina to ride out the storm. Their home was under about 3-4 feet of water. Thanks to friends in Key West, they cleaned out a lot of the rubble.



Terri & Donna are now in Tampa getting ready for the stem cell transplant. This will be a dangerous procedure, but Terri is ready. She will basically live in a bubble after the procedure is done for a month or 2.



I know there is so much going on in the world and everyone is asking for help. I want to take this opportunity to THANK YOU ALL for everything you have done for Terri. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. If you know of anyone who would like to help us reach our goal, please share this gofundme page with them.



Once, again, Thank You.

Kelly Briggs

Click here to learn more about Terri's treatment and what you can do to help!

Audiences will remember Terri in the last revival of "Follies" on Broadway as Stella Deems. Other credits include "Barnum" in 1980, followed by the revival of "Ain't Misbehavin' "in 1988, after being Nell Carter's understudy in the original 1978 production. "Welcome To The Club," "Finan's Rainbow" ( Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations 2010) , "Stepping Out At Radio City with Liza Minnelli," as well as Mama Morton in "Chicago." Off-Broadway credits include The Club ( Obie Award), "Nunsense I & II," "Nuncrackers," and the Irish Repertory Theatre Company's production of "Finians Rainbow."

Terri can be seen on DVD in Nunsense I & II with Rue McClanahan, Liza Live at Radio City Music Hall, Boys on the Side and in "Law and Order: Criminal Intent", not to mention her recordings including Forbidden Broadway 25th Anniversary, Barnum, Liza Live, Finian's Rainbow, Incurably Romantic, Follies and her own CDs The Lady's Got to Sing and Upon Request.

Terri is also known from her piano bar days at The Duplex, Eighty-Eights, Rose's Turn, and Don't Tell Mama, as well as her cabaret and concert performances across the globe, including The Kennedy Center.

