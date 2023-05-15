Broadway Actor Ben McHugh Launches Crowdfund Campaign For His Short Film TIME

Production is slated for late September, 2023.

Broadway Actor Ben McHugh Launches Crowdfund Campaign For His Short Film TIME

Broadway actor and award-winning filmmaker, Ben McHugh is excited to announce Brooklyn Oz Production's first crowdfunding campaign for his next short-film, TIME.

Based on a true story, TIME is about struggling dive-bar owners Andy and Natalie, who hold a karaoke competition to drum up desperately needed business and avoid foreclosure. But when a karaoke performance awakens a buried childhood memory, Andy is forced to confront his past and accept responsibility for actions he believes changed the trajectory of his family forever.

'Why TIME? Simple. An old song. The power of music is undeniable. How a simple lyric, melody or refrain can move us - lift us up and transport us back in time. From moments of great joy, love and laughter...to anger, rage and unbearable sadness. For years, one song did the latter to me. A song that - inexplicably - played over, and over again in my head, the day my father passed away. A song that would forever remind me about the 11th of October, 1984.

For a long time, I couldn't listen to it. I honestly hated that song and avoided it at all costs. So much so, that I'd quickly change the radio station when it came on. Or If people played it on the jukebox at the bar I worked at, the power would 'mysteriously' turn off. And how, decades later, it would be quietly deleted from cruise ship karaoke books...

I denied it's existence because it was my dad's favorite song. Because it played in my head the day I found him.

When experiencing loss, we tend to skim over the difficult memories. Bury them. Deny them. Trying, desperately at times, to make those memories less painful for ourselves. We all experience this at least once in our lives. The hardest choice to make sometimes is this:

Do we continue denying these memories and repress them? Or do we move forward and face them head on? TIME is that choice for me.' - Ben McHugh (writer/producer/director)

TIME's stellar cast includes Meaghan Bloom Fluitt (SWEETBITTER), Ben McHugh (MAMMA MIA, SLEEP NO MORE, RILEY, BLUE BLOODS), Godfrey J. Rayner (GREGORY, THE LONG COMMUTE), Madelyn McHugh (RILEY, GREGORY), Jennifer Plotzke (BLACKLIST, BLUE BLOODS), Kerri Romeo (SLEEP NO MORE, RILEY, LITTLE DEATHS), Madelyn McHugh (RILEY, GREGORY), Mardi Millet (CABARET, INTO THE WOODS) and newcomer Oscar Lawday. Leading the production team are award-wining Director of Photography, Alice Millar and writer, producer, director, Ben McHugh. More announcements to come.

Production is slated for late September, 2023. To donate, please visit www.time.wedid.it

Any donation - big or small - will be greatly appreciated. All donations are 100% tax deductible thanks to fiscal sponsor, From The Heart Productions.

Brooklyn Oz Productions has produced the award-winning shorts, BIG BEAR, GREGORY and RILEY winning critical and festival acclaim, including Best Short, Best Director, Best Concept, Best Script, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematographer and Best Soundtrack and many others. www.brooklynozproductions.com



