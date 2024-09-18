Britton & The Sting Bring One-Night-Only Show to Nublu

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold-out run of their critically acclaimed performance *MAMA* at Little Island, funk liberation band Britton & The Sting is set to return for a one-night-only show at Nublu on September 22, 2024. This intimate performance promises to be a night full of powerful, soul-stirring music that you won't want to miss.

Britton & The Sting is known for their genre-blending sound, bringing together elements of funk, soul, and liberation music to create an experience that’s not just about listening—it’s about feeling. Led by Britton Smith, the band creates music that speaks to freedom, joy, and community, engaging audiences with a sound that is both spiritually uplifting and unapologetically funky.

Their last performance, *MAMA*, a musical exploration of humanity’s connection to water, left audiences at Little Island mesmerized and moved. Now, Britton & The Sting is ready to captivate Nublu with their electric energy and unforgettable grooves. Britton Smith, Tiffany Mann, Josh Roberts, Andrew Jagganath, Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere, Malachi Mabson, Paul Johnson

This is a one-night-only event, and tickets are limited, so early booking is highly recommended. Don’t miss your chance to see one of the most dynamic acts in New York’s music scene.