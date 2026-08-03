British Music Executive and Television Producer Vicki Wickham Passes Away

Vicki Wickham, the British music executive and television producer who helped shape the sound and image of popular music in the 1960s and beyond through her work on the groundbreaking television program Ready, Steady, Go!, and later as the manager of Dusty Springfield and Labelle, died on August 1, 2026, in New York City. She was 87. Her death was confirmed by her longtime partner, the singer Nona Hendryx. Ms. Wickham died after an extended illness.

Vicki Heather Wickham was born on March 23, 1939, in Newbury, Berkshire, England, the daughter of Steven Wickham, a farmer, and Stella Church, a nurse. She attended a Catholic girl’s school until the age of 11 before attending a private boarding school. She completed her formal education at Langham Secretarial College in London.

Ms. Wickham began her career at the publishing house Cassell & Co., where she spent two years conducting photo research and preparing layouts. After a series of part-time jobs, she joined BBC Radio as an assistant in its Light Entertainment Department, working on audio documentaries.

Through a friend, she was introduced to the television producer Elkan Allan, who was developing an ambitious new music program that would become the landmark ITV series Ready, Steady, Go!

As Ms. Wickham recalled in Andy Neill's 2020 book Ready, Steady, Go!: The Weekend Starts Here, "My first job was booking the artists for the pilot and the first shows. I'd been brought up on Gilbert & Sullivan and South Pacific. The first record I ever bought was 'Rock Around the Clock.'"

"I started a crash course," she continued, "getting the music papers — Disc, Record Mirror, N.M.E., Melody Maker — listening to records, finding out who was who."

Broadcast on ITV from 1963 to 1966, Ready, Steady, Go! became the most influential showcase of the British beat boom, and Ms. Wickham was one of the key figures behind its success. As talent booker and later producer, she helped introduce many of the era's defining artists—including The Beatles, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Sandy Shaw, Cilla Black, Marianne Faithful, Donovan, The Kinks, The Animals and The Yardbirds—to television audiences, often providing their earliest or most significant national exposure.

The Beatles appeared three times on Ready, Steady, Go! in 1963 and 1964 as Beatlemania swept Britain and the world.

Ms. Wickham also played a pivotal role in bringing Motown to Britain. Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, credited her with helping introduce artists including The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles, Marvin Gaye and Martha and the Vandellas to audiences outside the United States.

Quoted in Andy Neill's book, Mr. Gordy recalled: "The wonderful Vicki Wickham had convinced her boss to do a one-hour TV special. The Sound of Motown was a big moment for us because it brought our music and our artists to the UK's national television audience for the first time. We will always remember and appreciate the love and the loyalty of the British people and the part Ready, Steady, Go! played in our success around the world." Ms. Wickham produced the first hour long live performance UK television show featuring a Black music artist, The Godfather of Funk, James Brown, with subsequent Ready Steady Go! TV shows featuring Ike and Tina Turner, Otis Redding, Sam and Dave, Patti LaBelle and The Bluebelles and many others.

One of the program's most frequent hosts and performers was Dusty Springfield. Ms. Wickham became Springfield's closest professional collaborator and longtime manager, guiding her career through the late 1980s and 2000s while remaining friends for the rest of the singer's life.

Together with Simon Napier-Bell, Ms. Wickham wrote the English lyrics to Springfield's signature hit "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me," adapted from the Italian song Io che non vivo (senza te). The recording became Springfield's only No. 1 single in Britain. She was also instrumental in bringing The Pet Shop Boys and Dusty together to record the international hit recording, “What Have I Done to Deserve This?” Years later, Ms. Wickham co-authored Springfield's biography, “Dancing with Demons,” with Penny Valentine.

During her years at Ready, Steady, Go!, Ms. Wickham was also a frequent contributor to the teen magazine Fabulous, writing profiles of pop stars and feature articles, including "Vicki Wickham's Pop Guide to London," which promised readers: "If you live in London or just come visiting—here's where to find the stars." She also served as fashion consultant of the short-lived MOD magazine.

Moving to New York In the early 1970s, Ms. Wickham took over the management of the American vocal trio Labelle. She encouraged the group's Glam Rock Afro futuristic image and helped reinvent them for a new audience. Under her management, Labelle recorded the landmark 1974 album Nightbirds, which included the international #1 smash hit "Lady Marmalade."

Vicki Wickham was an active correspondent for Melody Maker, a weekly music magazine at this time, filing stories from New York, including a review of The Who’s historic performance of “Tommy” at the Metropolitan Opera House.

Ms. Wickham also managed artists such as Cameo, Morrissey, Rough Trade, and Marc Almond. She also produced BBC radio documentaries about Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, George Michael and other singers.

Her contributions to music were recognized with the Music Industry Woman of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999. In 2013, she was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and received the honor for her services to music by then Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Ms. Wickham is survived by her partner, the singer Nona Hendryx. The couple met in the 1960s when Ms. Hendryx was a member of Labelle and married in 2011. She also is survived by her cousins, Ellis John Bell, David Bell, Sam Bell, Godson’s Issac Bell and Tim Jones, and Goddaughter Nova Williams, as well as many nieces and nephews by marriage.

Private family gatherings will be held in NYC and London in remembrance of Vicki Wickham, followed by a larger celebration of life later. Memorial contributions can be made in remembrance of Vicki Wickham to Black Women Rock and Nordoff Robbins . charity.

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