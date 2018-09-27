WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

Sep. 27, 2018  

1) Brief 9/27: THE NAP Officially Opens, and More! Stephen Sondheim Visits the Cast of COMPANY on the West End
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2018

Yesterday, the man himself, Stephen Sondheim, visited the cast of the West End production of Company. The show officially opens today, 26 September.. (more...)

2) Brief 9/27: THE NAP Officially Opens, and More! Breaking: Mike Birbiglia Will Bring THE NEW ONE to Broadway This Fall!
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2018

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run that sold-out immediately, Mike Birbiglia's The New One will move to Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Preview performances will begin on October 25, 2018 with the official opening set for November 11, for a limited engagement through January 20, 2019. Tickets are on sale now through www.telecharge.com 212-239-6200.. (more...)

3) Brief 9/27: THE NAP Officially Opens, and More! Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of BERNHARDT/HAMLET
by Jennifer Broski - September 26, 2018

Bernhardt/Hamlet officially opened last night, Tuesday, September 25, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out photos from the red carpet below!. (more...)

4) Brief 9/27: THE NAP Officially Opens, and More! BWW Interview: Betty Buckley Joins the Parade Taking HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour
by Julie Musbach - September 26, 2018

Betty Buckley is the latest in the string of megawatt stars leading the stunning revival of Hello, Dolly! The show is preparing to launch its national tour, bringing the charms of meddling Mrs. Levi to audiences across the country. Buckley took a moment to chat with BroadwayWorld about the upcoming journey and what it all means to her.. (more...)

5) Brief 9/27: THE NAP Officially Opens, and More! Photo Flash: Constantine Maroulis and Diana DeGarmo Lead JEKYLL & HYDE at North Shore Music Theatre
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at North Shore Music Theatre's production of JEKYLL & HYDE starring Constantine Maroulis and Diana DeGarmo. Under the direction of Broadway's original Dr. JekyllMr. Hyde, Robert Cuccioli, JEKYLL & HYDE plays thru October 7, 2018. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE NAP officially opens on Broadway!

What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone and Stephen Sondheim Are Side By Side After First Preview of COMPANY West End

What we're watching: Bard + Bernhardt= Broadway! Janet McTeer & Company Celebrate Opening Night of BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Social Butterfly: Laura Benanti Shares A Loverly MY FAIR LADY Rehearsal with Her Daughter

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

