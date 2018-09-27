Brief 9/27: THE NAP Officially Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Stephen Sondheim Visits the Cast of COMPANY on the West End

by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2018

Yesterday, the man himself, Stephen Sondheim, visited the cast of the West End production of Company. The show officially opens today, 26 September.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Mike Birbiglia Will Bring THE NEW ONE to Broadway This Fall!

by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2018

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run that sold-out immediately, Mike Birbiglia's The New One will move to Broadway at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street). Preview performances will begin on October 25, 2018 with the official opening set for November 11, for a limited engagement through January 20, 2019. Tickets are on sale now through www.telecharge.com 212-239-6200.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of BERNHARDT/HAMLET

by Jennifer Broski - September 26, 2018

Bernhardt/Hamlet officially opened last night, Tuesday, September 25, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night. Check out photos from the red carpet below!. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Betty Buckley Joins the Parade Taking HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

by Julie Musbach - September 26, 2018

Betty Buckley is the latest in the string of megawatt stars leading the stunning revival of Hello, Dolly! The show is preparing to launch its national tour, bringing the charms of meddling Mrs. Levi to audiences across the country. Buckley took a moment to chat with BroadwayWorld about the upcoming journey and what it all means to her.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Constantine Maroulis and Diana DeGarmo Lead JEKYLL & HYDE at North Shore Music Theatre

by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld has a first look at North Shore Music Theatre's production of JEKYLL & HYDE starring Constantine Maroulis and Diana DeGarmo. Under the direction of Broadway's original Dr. JekyllMr. Hyde, Robert Cuccioli, JEKYLL & HYDE plays thru October 7, 2018. . (more...)

-THE NAP officially opens on Broadway!

What we're geeking out over: Patti LuPone and Stephen Sondheim Are Side By Side After First Preview of COMPANY West End

Let's drink to that: Legends #pattilupone & #stephensondheim , side by side, at after - party following fab first preview of ?@CompanyWestEnd? pic.twitter.com/fjzW6Wmmgb - Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) September 26, 2018

What we're watching: Bard + Bernhardt= Broadway! Janet McTeer & Company Celebrate Opening Night of BERNHARDT/HAMLET

Social Butterfly: Laura Benanti Shares A Loverly MY FAIR LADY Rehearsal with Her Daughter

Hear @LauraBenanti rehearsing "I Could Have Danced All Night" with a little rehearsal assistance from her daughter. ???? See her star as Eliza Doolittle in #MyFairLady at @LCTheater beginning October 23! ?? pic.twitter.com/Sg6xIHaiMG - My Fair Lady (@MyFairLadyBway) September 26, 2018

